How to dress for summer

As the temperatures rise, it’s important to update your summer wardrobe for upcoming outdoor events, office days, pool parties, and a host of other “fun in the sun” activities.

However, along with the clear skies and sunshine comes sky-rocketing temperatures, humidity, sweating, frizzy hair, and even sticky inner-thighs. Not to mention bundling up like an Eskimo to withstand the frigid office air conditioning. These slight seasonal irritations can be beat, but first you will need to get your closet in order. Keep reading for some tips on how to stay stylish and comfortable during a hot and humid summer.

Effortless Summer Ensembles

For summer barbeques and lazy poolside soirees, it’s fitting that your summer style matches the ease of the season. However, with the sun’s harsh rays beating down on you, staying cool is definitely going to be your number one priority. A few styling tricks, such as choosing pieces that allow maximum airflow, going sleeveless, and wearing rompers, will help you to look stylish at outdoor events.

Choosing outfits that provide lots of ventilation is the best way to look chic without getting overheated. What provides more ventilation than a lack of fabric? Tops and dresses with spaghetti straps, open backs, cut-out shoulders, low necklines, and slits allow maximum airflow to keep your bare skin cool. You will also want to stock your closet with open-weave fabrics such as eyelet and mesh, along with lots of breathable cotton blend pieces. These will become your go-to favorites for the next few months. In addition to lightweight fabrics, look for tops that are sleeveless and airy to avoid underarm sweat stains (nothing feels worse than having a sweat stain accumulate by mid-day!).

When the humidity flares up, everything starts to feel sticky – including your inner thighs. Trading in your sundresses for rompers is a trendy trick to help you avoid getting that irritating inner thigh rub. Rompers look fashionable and they usually fit loosely which helps with overall airflow. When shopping for a romper, choose a thin, lightweight fabric that won’t stick to your skin.

Office-ready Outfits

Over the summer, it’s likely that you will be spending some of your time in the chilly air conditioning. Working in the office means you must be prepared to change temperatures frequently; even heading out to a lunch meting could mean peeling off layers and pulling your hair up into a ponytail. In order to take your look up a notch over the summer, you will want to wear breathable fabrics, office-appropriate dresses, lots of layers, and substantial sandals.

Start the summer off right by gathering an assortment of skirts, blouses, dresses, blazers, and crop pants that can be mixed and matched all season long. Natural and breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, viscose and silk, will be your best bet for comfort. Look for light hues such as white, ivory, taupe, and some stylish colors like royal blue, turquoise, and red.

Be sure to keep on hand either a cardigan or blazer to wear over your work ensemble every day. The extra layer works double duty; it will keep you warm when the air conditioning clicks on, and it will dress up your outfit to look more polished and professional. Blazers look best when paired with tops or dresses that have sleeves, since the tight-knit, tailored form will flatten the fabric underneath. Pair a cardigan with sleeveless tops and dresses. Add a skinny belt to a cardigan for an extra bit of class.

It’s important to not overthink your work outfits during the summer. After all, summer is all about kicking back and having fun, right? Keep things simple by incorporating a variety of dresses into your work wardrobe. Not only are dresses easy to throw on, they can be dressed up or layered to look work-appropriate and professional. Branch out from humdrum hues, and instead look for pieces in this season’s most popular colors: daisy yellow, kiwi green, and fuchsia.

Feet First

When it comes to footwear, it’s important to avoid looking too causal at the workplace. To stay cool, look for shoes that are open-toed and strappy, but are also substantial enough that the majority of your foot is covered. Try a wide-strapped wedge or peep-toe pumps for a polished look. Always leave your flip-flops at home, even on causal Friday!.

Mid-Day Makeover

It’s difficult to beat the heat during the summer, but stocking your work tote with a few essentials will help you withstand the temperatures as you scurry around town and back to the office. Create a quick mid-day makeover kit with blot paper, a mini deodorant, body spray, and a mini anti-humidity hairspray.

In Georgia, we aren’t just battling the heat, but also the humidity. Staying cool in our climate is no easy task, but with these tips you can withstand the heat while staying comfortable and on trend all summer long.

