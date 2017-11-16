This is a classic recipe for Broccoli Casserole. It is perfect, delicious side dish to bring to your family’s holiday celebrations.
Holiday Broccoli Casserole
Ingredients
- 1 large head Broccoli, cut into
bite sizeflorets
- 4 Tablespoons butter (divided)
- 2 cups Baby Bella Mushrooms, chopped roughly
- ½ large onion, chopped,
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, minced
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1½ cups milk (I used 2 % fat)
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard
- 4 ounces cream cheese (you can use full fat or low fat- not
fat free)
- 1 cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded (divided)
- Salt and Pepper
- ½ cup Panko Crumbs (or
bread crumbs)
Instructions
- Butter or spray a
3 quart casserole .Preheat oven to 350.
- Steam broccoli florets until they are tender. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, melt 3 tablespoons butter.
- Add mushrooms, onion,
garlicand thyme.
- Sauté over
medium highheat until they are soft and the mushrooms have given up their liquid. Season well with salt and pepper. Stir.
- Sprinkle with flour and continue to stir and sauté for 2 minutes to cook the flour.
- Slowly whisk in milk and stir until the sauce is thickened.
- Whisk in Dijon mustard and cream cheese. Stir until smooth.
- Remove from heat and whisk in ½ cup cheddar cheese.
- Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.
- Stir in broccoli.
- Pour into the casserole.
- In a small skillet, melt the remaining 1 Tablespoon of butter.
- Remove from heat.
- Add breadcrumbs and remaining ½ cup of cheddar cheese.
- Sprinkle over the top of the casserole.
- Bake uncovered for 30 minutes or until the edges are bubbling and the top is golden.
