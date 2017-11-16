Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Holiday Broccoli Casserole

This is a classic recipe for Broccoli Casserole. It is perfect, delicious side dish to bring to your family’s holiday celebrations.

Ingredients
  • 1 large head Broccoli, cut into bite size florets
  • 4 Tablespoons butter (divided)
  • 2 cups Baby Bella Mushrooms, chopped roughly
  • ½ large onion, chopped,
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1½ cups milk (I used 2 % fat)
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard
  • 4 ounces cream cheese (you can use full fat or low fat- not fat free)
  • 1 cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded (divided)
  • Salt and Pepper
  • ½ cup Panko Crumbs (or bread crumbs)
Instructions
  1. Butter or spray a 3 quart casserole . Preheat oven to 350.
  2. Steam broccoli florets until they are tender. Set aside.
  3. In a large skillet, melt 3 tablespoons butter.
  4. Add mushrooms, onion, garlic and thyme.
  5. Sauté over medium high heat until they are soft and the mushrooms have given up their liquid. Season well with salt and pepper. Stir.
  6. Sprinkle with flour and continue to stir and sauté for 2 minutes to cook the flour.
  7. Slowly whisk in milk and stir until the sauce is thickened.
  8. Whisk in Dijon mustard and cream cheese. Stir until smooth.
  9. Remove from heat and whisk in ½ cup cheddar cheese.
  10. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.
  11. Stir in broccoli.
  12. Pour into the casserole.
  13. In a small skillet, melt the remaining 1 Tablespoon of butter.
  14. Remove from heat.
  15. Add breadcrumbs and remaining ½ cup of cheddar cheese.
  16. Sprinkle over the top of the casserole.
  17. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes or until the edges are bubbling and the top is golden.

 

