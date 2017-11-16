Keep on cookin’

Holiday Broccoli Casserole This is a classic recipe for Broccoli Casserole. It is perfect, delicious side dish to bring to your family’s holiday celebrations.

Pear and Goat Cheese Salad This Pear and Goat Cheese Salad comes from my friend, Debbie Macdonald. She makes a version of this salad for all seasons but my favorite is the fall salad.