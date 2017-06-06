Helen Smith advocates for education

Helen Smith says she’s always been “a huge advocate” of career and technical education. As a high school junior, she served as a SkillsUSA state officer, then served as a national officer senior year. The election process for both of these offices involved campaigning, giving a speech, answering questions, and forming a platform and her duties once elected included leading workshops, speaking publicly, traveling to Washington D.C., Las Vegas, Ocean City, and Louisville. She also helped host various conferences. As a result, she was also nominated to be a United States CTE Presidential Scholar during her senior year.

At the same time, she has continued to excel in AP courses and stayed at the top of her class at Sandy Creek High. She lettered in both math team and swim team every year, and takes lessons from an Atlanta Symphony violinist. Helen loves playing the violin, reading, rock climbing, and trying new restaurants. She’ll start Georgia Tech in the fall, majoring in biomedical engineering. Afterward, she may stay in the field or go to medical school. She says that although she’s not sure where the future will take her, she can’t wait to find out!

Her advice to other young women: Don’t be afraid to stick your neck out every once in awhile and try something daring and bold.

