The guide to finding your favorite podcast

Have you listened to a podcast today? In the past week? If your answer is ‘No’ maybe it is because you don’t know how to listen to a podcast or you aren’t sure if there are any podcasts that are of interest to you. If your answer is ‘Yes’, then the list below just might contain your new favorite podcast.

For those of you that have never listened to a podcast here are a few helpful pieces of information. The word podcast is defined by dictionary.com as: ‘a digital audio or video file or recording, usually part of a themed series, that can be downloaded from a website to a media player or computer’

There are many podcast apps available on both the IPhone and Android platforms. The subject matter of podcasts ranges from hobbies like cooking and fishing, to news to entertainment and sports. The key word search feature in your podcast app can help you find shows that you find interesting. The following podcasts are some of my favorites. Maybe you will enjoy them too….or maybe this list will inspire you to seek out a podcast that you love!

Happier with Gretchen Rubin

“Happier” is a podcast that aims to help people be happier. I love this podcast for three reasons: relevant content, entertaining hosts, and superb organization. I am the kind of person that strives to be ‘happier’ so the tricks and tips presented in this podcast are truly inspiring. The hosts, Gretchen Rubin (a bestselling author) and her sister Elizabeth Craft (a TV writer), are endearing and easy to listen to. The regular segments are a road map of what to expect in each episode. This podcast is released weekly on Wednesdays with a very short ‘A Little Happier’ podcast released on Mondays.

NPR politics podcast

This podcast was created to follow the 2016 election cycle but will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. Most of the hosts are journalists and editors living in the DC area. They bring in guest experts to shed light on more specific issues like the supreme court, congress etc. They do a great job explaining the nuts and bolts of the political process without putting me to sleep. This podcast typically has two episodes per week. One dedicated to the political happenings of the week, and a shorter ‘Listener Questions” episode. This is a great listen for my fellow political junkies, or political newbies wanting to be better informed.

The Mom Hour

Meagan and Sarah are the hosts of “The Mom Hour” and even though I have never met them, I feel like we are friends. These ladies are real. They cover all kinds of parenting topics from sleep deprivation to choosing a school for your child. They aren’t experts in anything , but they have lots of experience in the parenting department and have been writing and talking about the topic for years. The podcast has a free-flowing, conversational style. They provide a refreshing perspective with a no judgement attitude. It is as if you are sitting around a table with a couple girlfriends trying to solve the world’s parenting struggles. They release new episodes weekly on Tuesdays.

The West Wing Weekly

This podcast is a great example of the breadth of topics available for your listening pleasure. The West Wing Weekly is a show that discusses episodes, in chronological order, of the show The West Wing. Yes, there is a podcast dedicated to a show that went off the air more than 10 years ago. The hosts of the show, Hrishi and Josh, an actor appearing in the shows 4th-7th seasons, are charming. They chatter about the main plots of the story, the characters, and often divert into discussions about how the topics covered 10 years ago, are relevant today. They interview members of the cast and crew which reveals a great inside perspective.

Maybe you will enjoy one of the podcasts mentioned here. If not, perhaps this list has encouraged you to seek out a podcast that better fits your interests. Happy listening!

