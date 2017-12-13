These Guacamole Christmas Trees of healthy goodness are just delightful to platter and serve! Spread the guacamole on just before you are ready to serve. It will begin to turn brown within 1 hour.



Print Guacamole Christmas Trees Author: Nancy Jaworski Recipe type: Appetizer Ingredients 4 pita breads (about 6 inches in diameter)

32 thin pretzel sticks, 2-3 inches

1 cup guacamole (homemade or store bought)

½ cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

¼ cup very finely chopped red bell pepper or seeded tomatoes Instructions Cut each pita fold into 8 wedges. Insert pretzel stick half into center of bottom of each wedge to form "tree trunk." Spread about 2 teaspoon guacamole on each pita wedge. Place yogurt in a small zip bag and move to one corner of the sealed bag. Cut a small hole in the corner of the bag and pipe the yogurt to create garland. Sprinkle blotted peppers or tomatoes to create ornaments. Serve immediately. 3.4.3177

