Flexible stay at home mom jobs

As a stay-at-home mom, I choose to spend most of my time and energy taking care of my family, which comes with lots of rewards. My children reward me with hugs, compliments, and the occasional dandelion bouquet. My husband often thanks me for the dinner I make, and for keeping the children alive each day. One kind of reward that is lacking, though, is a monetary one. I am not complaining. As I said, I have chosen this life, as have many other moms. Sometimes, though, there is a desire to contribute to the family budget. There are many things a stay at home mom can do, if she chooses, to earn some money without ‘going to work.’ Are you ready to explore some options?

First, think about the things you are naturally good at. Are you great at organizing closets and pantries? Do you love to grocery shop? Are your friends always asking you for advice about where to hang a picture or place a home décor item? Consider monetizing your skills. For every person that is good at organizing closets, there are probably ten people that hate it. Those people might be interested in having you do it for them, for a fee. Something that is fun and simple for you might be cumbersome and frustrating to others. Still, others simply don’t have enough time to organize their own closets or buy their own groceries, and that is good news for you.

Second, do you have education or training you could use part-time? If you have a degree in math or education, you can tutor children. If you are a graphic designer, you can design invitations/cards/flyers for local businesses, or utilize one of the many websites that allows you to upload and sell your designs. Using the education you already have is a good starting point for making money without having to ‘go to work.’

Third, what hobbies do you have that you could turn into a small business venture? I am talking to all the crafty people out there. You know these people. The ones that enjoy making wreathes. So they make a few for their friends, and before you know it, everyone wants one. Slap a price tag on that wreath and make some money. If you have already re-finished all the furniture in your own home, maybe it is time to start doing it for others. Many moms have found success in the areas of photography, and t-shirt design. This avenue of monetizing your hobbies acts as a creative outlet as well.

Last, where do you spend a lot of time? If you go to the gym frequently, you might consider obtaining a fitness certification. Teaching classes at the gym encourages you to get your workouts in while also making a little money. Does your child’s preschool ever need substitute teachers? Is there a role you could fill at your church? For a few hours, a couple times a week, you can make some money doing something you were probably going to do anyway.

Other considerations for your monetary ventures might include how much money you need to contribute before you will see a return on your investment. Most certifications seem quite costly up front, so take time to do the math before you dive in.

Choose an option that works best for you. You know how much ‘spare time’ you have. You know what you’d be willing to invest. Make a plan, set some goals, and go for it. You will love the way it feels to take care of your family and contribute to the family budget.

