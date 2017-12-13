Edamame is a fresh soybean sold most often in the frozen food section. Once they are roasted with salt, you can dip them in tangy soy sauce. Draw the bean between your teeth to release the inside beans. The bean pod is not meant to be eaten.



Print Festive Edamame Wreath Author: Nancy Jaworski Recipe type: Appetizer Ingredients 1 lb. edamame in pods, frozen

1 Tbsp. olive oil

salt

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce.

⅛ cup rice wine vinegar.

1 Tbsp. finely grated ginger

1 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. sugar.

1 tsp. sesame seeds

10 grape tomatoes Instructions Preheat oven to 350. Spread the frozen Edamame on sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt. Toss to coat. Place in oven for 10-15 minutes or until the beans within the pod are tender. Meanwhile, combine soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic and sugar in a small sauce pan. Heat and cook until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat. Let cool. Place sauce in a bowl on a serving platter. Surround the bowl with the cooked edamame to create a wreath. Sprinkle beans and sauce with sesame seeds. Place grape tomatoes on wreath to enhance the presentation. 3.4.3177

