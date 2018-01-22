Fayette Woman seeks 2018 Women to Watch

Do you know an incredible young woman? Fayette Woman would like to know her too.

The magazine will feature young Fayette County women between the ages of 7 and 24 in the 2018 Women to Watch edition in June. Honorees will be chosen from nominations submitted by March 19. Please use the form below to tell us about a young woman you believe we should include in this special edition.

“Our first two Women to Watch issues have included stories about women with plans, big plans, and the drive and skills to turn them into reality,” publisher Joyce Beverly recalls. “Their accomplishments were impressive, and their words of wisdom even more so. We are excited to see what the third year of this tradition brings.”

If you know someone who should be considered for this spotlight, please complete the form below. Please obtain permission from a parent or guardian when submitting a nominee under age 18.

“We can’t wait to hear about our up-and-coming stars,” Beverly says.

“Never stop. The sky is not the limit. You can go farther.” – Kemery Oparah, Woman to Watch, 2017

Loading…

Comments

comments