Fayette Woman seeks 2017 Women to Watch

Do you know an incredible young woman? Fayette Woman would like to know her too.

The magazine will feature young Fayette County women between the ages of 5 and 25 in the second annual Women to Watch edition in June. Honorees will be chosen from nominations submitted by March 31.

“Our first Women to Watch issue, published in June of last year, included stories about women with plans, big plans, and the drive and skills to turn them into reality,” publisher Joyce Beverly recalls. “Their accomplishments were impressive, and their words of wisdom even more so. We are excited to see what the second year of this new tradition brings.”

If you’ know someone who should be considered for this spotlight, please complete the form below. Please obtain permission from a parent or guardian when submitting a nominee under age 18.

Time is short, so complete the form below to submit your nomination today.

“We can’t wait to hear about our up-and-coming stars,” Beverly says.

Hailey Moore Cover June 2016. Photo by Marie Thomas.

“If you have a passion for something, even if it seems crazy, just do it. You have to have courage and believe in yourself.”

Hailey Moore

12-year-old videographer, 2016 Woman to Watch

