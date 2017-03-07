Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Fayette Woman LIVE schedule of events

Fayette women are collaborating on the first ever Fayette Woman LIVE! set for Saturday, March 11, at the Studio Cafe at Pinewood Atlanta Studios. Pictured, from left, are Tricia Stearns, Paul-Ann Jack-Gray, Maggie Laton, Pam Reid, Joyce Beverly, Alex Domaleski, Dr. Adrienne Johnson, Gwen Griffin, and Carla Waters. Photo/Pinewood Studio Cafe.

The first-ever “Fayette Woman LIVE!” will be held March 11 at the Studio Cafe at Pinewood Atlanta Studios Production Centre.

This powerful event will be part women’s expo, part TV talk show, and part festival as women from across the community connect in person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interviews with former cover girls and supporters will be taking place as well as mini performances, give-aways, demonstrations and many more fun activities throughout the day.

The American Business Women’s Association will be there, too, with a silent auction raising funds for scholarships.

Many topics will be addressed by cover girls and local experts in a schedule of events which begins at 9 a.m. and continues through 3 p.m.

This inaugural event is presented by Cronic Automotive, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, and Ageless Wellness, with ProHealth Physical Therapy and Pilates Studio and McMullin Stone & Associates.

Community and Show Sponsors include Open Rivers Pictures, Panasonic Automotive, Coweta-Fayette EMC, Azalea Estates, Kristi Rapson / Keller Williams, Goldberg & Associates, Counterpane School, The Sellers Law Firm, Kim Steele / Rodan & Fields, Competitive Edge, Salone di Capelli, State Farm / Mark Gray, and New Look Refacing.

Tickets to this intimate event, held at the newly renovated Studio Cafe at Pinewood Atlanta Studios Production Centre, 461 Sandy Creek Rd., Fayetteville, are limited, selling fast and available on Eventbrite at https://fayettewomanlive.eventbrite.com.

Schedule of Events

Fayette Woman LIVE8:30

Doors Open

9:00

Welcome/Opening Remarks

9:15 a.m.

How We Lost the Weight

Find out what worked for this group of ladies who collectively have shed nearly 500 lbs.

  • Jill Prouty, moderator
  • Jenny Koldoff
  • Stephanie Washington
  • Jamie Smith
  • Ellie White-Stevens

10:00 a.m.

In Case of Emergency

  • Interview with Dr. Paula Brathwaite, Medical Director of Piedmont Fayette Emergency Services Department

10:30 a.m.

How Fit am I?

11:00 a.m.

Beauty from the Inside Out

  • Interview with Dr. Jamie Walraven, whose practices at Ageless Wellness may help us feel and look better

Introduction to Storytelling

  • Tricia Stearns has told stories for Southern Order of Storytellers in Peachtree City, and for Edge Of Night, Carapace and the 2016 production of Listen to Your Mother in Atlanta.

11:30

Will You Be Ready to Retire?

12:00

What’s new with Tammy Williams?

12:30

The Secrets of Our Success

Hear the top three habits that have propelled these women to the top of their careers.

  • Dr. Adrienne Johnson, moderator, Retired Coca Cola executive, Founder, Infinity Global Solutions
  • Kim Jones, manager, Belk Department Store, Fayetteville
  • Tameca Williams, Fayette County Clerk
  • Judy Suitor, owner, Competitve Edge
  • Delores Epps, retired CEO and Board Chair of Cincinnati-based Quality Associates, Inc.

1:15 p.m.

Negotiating in a Man’s World

  • Wanda Cronic Howell, owner / dealer of Cronic Automotive Group in Griffin, tells us what we can learn from the good ol’ boys.

1:45 p.m.

Being Present

  • Pam Reid, executive director of AVPRIDE, will help us rise above the noise and digital clutter to immerse ourselves in the moment and fully live our lives.

2:15 p.m.

Lisa Kelly, LIVE!

  • Former Celtic Woman Lisa Kelly and Fayette County music teacher Dana Lamb-Schaubroeck join with a dozen of their amazing students to present a mini performance. They’ll introduce an anthem you’ve never heard before, a song written in honor of this event and every woman who ever made a difference in your life.

Concurrent Activities:

  • ABWA Silent Auction
  • Skin Analysis
  • Fitness Assessments
  • Legal Tips
  • Retirement Assessments
  • Demos
  • Photo Booths
  • Mini Facials
  • Quality time with your bffs!
