Fall decor ideas from the garden

I consider autumn the most wonderful time of the year. With cooler temperatures, college football and brilliant fall color in the garden– it’s easy and fun to create fall decor that will liven up your home and garden and add excitement to your tailgate, Halloween and Thanksgiving festivities. Harvest is the theme and your color palette is bright red, orange, yellow, sienna, purple and gold.

First decide on the areas of your home and garden you want to highlight. Focal points may include a wreath for your front door, colorful containers and accents on the porch, and centerpieces for the dining table, mantel and for tailgate parties.

Determine your design “look.” Do you want a contemporary vibe or a more traditional, rustic look? For a modern, elegant feel, create the unexpected – spray paint pumpkins white and metallic gold and stage them with sleek containers of white mums. For a traditional look, gather vintage materials such as galvanized buckets, mason jars, troughs, baskets and a child’s wagon to feature your fall natural elements.

Gather together the symbols of the season – pumpkins, pinecones, gourds, Indian corn and corn stalks, apples, oranges, nuts, berries, chrysanthemums, leaves in fall colors and greenery, like magnolia leaves, for contrast. Your local farmers’ market can give you inspiration. Carrots, kale, Swiss chard, eggplant, lettuce, peppers, tomatoes, radishes and other colorful, seasonal produce can be interesting elements in your design. Herbs like rosemary and sage can add texture and fragrance.

Use your imagination and/or get inspiration from Pinterest or other websites for designing autumn décor. Here are a few fresh ideas for fall:

Garlands for the mantel can be made from large pinecones, mixed with greenery like magnolia leaves, and secured with florist wire. Add containers of twisted bare branches and spill pinecones, mini pumpkins and autumn leaves across the mantel.

Purchase a simple grapevine wreath for the door and decorate with small pumpkins, nuts, and gourds, attached with picks or wire. Get the kids involved by having them search for beautiful fall leaves. These can be glued to a grapevine wreath for a quick and colorful door decoration.

Make a rustic vignette for the porch by staging a rocking chair with a comfy throw tossed on the arm, a vintage basket filled with apples, a red wagon overflowing with pumpkins, gourds and pinecones and mums potted up in galvanized buckets.

Design a centerpiece for the dining table around your existing houseplants, massed together in a large, oval container. Surround the houseplants with symbols of the season, like berries, nuts, oranges studded with cloves, apples or mini pumpkins and gourds tucked around the greenery. Make pumpkin votives for your tablescape by carving out a votive-side hole in mini pumpkins and placing votive candles inside.

Rethink how you utilize pumpkins in your design scheme. Use a pumpkin as a container for fall mums and you have created a “mumkin!” Simply scoop out the insides of a large pumpkin, add a drainage hole at the bottom and cover the hole with a coffee filter. Fill the pumpkin with potting mix and plant mums and cascading plants, like variegated ivy.

Build a pumpkin topiary as a focal point for the front porch. Use a large container filled with potting mix. Stack three pumpkins in the container, largest on the bottom to smallest on the top. You can secure the pumpkins by cutting a small hole in the center of each and threading them onto a piece of rebar placed in the container. Fill in around the pumpkin tower with ornamental vegetables like kale and cabbage. Add some mums for additional color and some variegated ivy for spillers. Cut a hole in the top, smallest pumpkin and place a votive with candle inside for a charming light in the evening.

Send us a photo of your own creative autumn designs to: photos@fayettewoman.com.

