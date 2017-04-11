Should someone you know be a Fayette County Mother of the Year?

The deadline for Fayette County’s annual Mother of the Year Contest, coordinated by The Citizen and Fayette Woman magazine, is midnight on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Winners will be selected from three age categories. Winning moms must be current residents of Fayette County.

Valuable prize packages for three winning moms are provided by many businesses and organizations this year, including:

Bedazzled Flowers, One Magnolia Lane, Gobi Photography,Skin Care at 5th Avenue, Kanricks, Boulignini Boutique, Your Pie PTC, Ici Paris, Salt Med Spa, Theo’s Automotive, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Art of Landscape, Atlanta Market Furniture and Accessories, Massage Envy, Smith and Davis, Merle Norman PTC, City Cafe and Bakery, Salone Di Capelli, Branch and Vine, Willie Jewell’s BBQ and The Spa at Trilogy.

The most important thing to know about this contest is that if you don’t nominate her, your favorite mom can’t win.

Three moms are going to have a very nice Mothers’ Day. Why not yours? To nominate someone for the 2017 Mother of the Year contest, complete this form by midnight on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

