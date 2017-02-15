Emphasize your natural beauty

You’re gorgeous as you are, but sometimes it’s easy to get swept away in the hype, excitement, and superb marketing of new beauty products and layers of things you “need.” This month, why not take a step back and embrace your natural beauty by reducing the number of products you use and putting the spotlight on a few key areas of the face?

Start by focusing on brows, cheeks, and lips. With some shaping and filling in where necessary, your brows will frame your eyes and lower the need for detailed (and time consuming) eye makeup. A bright shade on your cheeks will give you an effortless glow while a gloss in a complementary shade will tie it all together. You can always add more steps based on your preferences, but the goal is to keep the whole look fresh and light.

Apply a CC cream or light foundation that promises a natural, glowing complexion. Apply it first to the areas that need the most coverage and blend out from there. Cover any dark circles or blemishes that still show with a concealer that matches your skin tone (or slightly lighter for under eyes). Pat any excess concealer onto your lids to even out their color. Use a fluffy brush and windshield wiper motions in the crease to apply a matte brown shadow that’s one or two shades darker than your skin tone. This will add dimension back to your eye area without being obvious.

To give the makeup time to dry, skip cheeks for now and move on to the eyes. A thin line of soft black or charcoal liner along the top lashes is universally flattering and serves to give the lashes a thicker appearance. Follow up with one to two coats of your favorite mascara, and your eyes are done!

Some ladies forget about their brows when doing their makeup, but a bit of extra attention can polish your look and bring out your eyes and bone structure. Whether you use powders, pencils, or gels, brunettes look most natural with a shade lighter than their natural hair color (be sure to choose the undertone that matches, as well), while blondes get the best results from a shade darker than their natural color. Use the wider part of the pencil to fill in most of your brows, the thinner point for the tail, and then trace the lower edge of the brow with a brightening product to give your features even more of a lift. Be sure to smudge the product down with your fingertip to avoid a harsh line.

A peachy-pink or rosy shade that works for both lips and cheeks will be ideal for most skin types. Two-in-one products save you money, time, and take the guesswork out of whether your lip and cheek shades complement one another–all while brightening your complexion. Don’t feel obligated to use those, though, in order to achieve this look. A combination from the same collection will give you more moisture on your lips and brightening effects on your cheeks than you might find in the average two-in-one product.

There’s no need to spend even half an hour on your makeup just because you want to look amazing when you walk out the door. Clean skin, a glowing complexion, and sculpted brows can pull your look together without the need for heavy contour, product layering, or multiple shadow shades.

