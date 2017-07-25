Emma Fulton named Student of Integrity

Whitewater Senior receives scholarship from the Better Business Bureau’s Center for Character Ethics

Integrity. In today’s society, it is probably not a term used to describe many people; however, it is a character trait that helped Fayette County student Emma Fulton receive a prestigious scholarship. Fulton, a 2017 graduate of Whitewater High School, was one of only seven students to receive the annual Student of Integrity Scholarship presented by The Center for Character Ethics. The award acknowledges integrity, character and ethical behavior in future leaders.

While at Whitewater, Fulton was editor of the yearbook, soccer team captain, and DECA President. Her community efforts included volunteering at local soccer fields for youth games and leading of study groups and informal Bible Studies.

More than 150 students from public and private high schools as well as home schools in 42 counties competed for this year’s awards. Awards ranged from $1,000-$3,500. Fulton received a $1,000 scholarship.

Other 2017 scholarship recipients include: Rasheed Muhammad, Fulton Leadership Academy; Payton Chan, Lumpkin High School; Laura Zhang, Wheeler High School; Cecelia Fornuto, River Ridge High School; Eleanor Rager, Robert S. Alexander High School; Stetson Boswell, Banks County High School

About The Student of Integrity Scholarship. The Student of Integrity Scholarship Program is an annual competition that recognizes high school seniors who personify high ethics, as demonstrated through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic accomplishments. As the scholarship recipients pursue their careers, The Center for Character Ethics believes these future business leaders will promote ethics in the workplace. 2017 scholarships were provided with the support of Better Business Bureau, Delta Community Credit Union, and Rollins.

About The Center for Character Ethics. The Center for Character Ethics is the educational foundation of Atlanta’s Better Business Bureau. Serving 42 counties in metro Atlanta, Athens and Northeast Georgia, our mission is to educate the next generation of ethical business leaders. We provide character education and leadership development training for students in grades 5-12. Read more about BBB’s Center for Character Ethics at www.bbb.org/atlanta/center-for-character-ethics/.

Comments

comments