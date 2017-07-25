Ellie White-Stevens reveals the secret in the sales with Dirt1x

Sponsored Content

Ellie White-Stevens, owner of Dirt1x, knows what it takes to grow a small business. She’s built hers from the ground up and has helped numerous clients find life-changing success. Which is perfect, because changing lives is Ellie’s top goal.

“I was gifted with the ability to think creatively and analytically at the same time,” she explains, “so the work I do for our clients not only looks great, it works. That’s important.”

After college, Ellie worked in nonprofit corporate communications for three years, then spent seven years at The Citizen, where she quickly became the top seller. While there, she noticed something significant.

“So many of my small businesses clients didn’t have a logo, a brand, or a marketing strategy,” she explains. “I knew I could change that and help them grow.”

In 2009, Ellie took the plunge. Today, Dirt1x (which stands for “do it right the 1st time”) provides full-time, benefitted employment for four, and has added websites, SEO, sales materials, and more to its list of services. Their key focus is on maximizing the client’s sales cycle by implementing a sustainable marketing system that generates more sales – and more sales at a higher price point.

“Essentially, we’re an outsourced marketing department for small businesses,” Ellie explains. “We do it all, but we do it very strategically. Our goal is to find out what will work best for each client and then do it as well as it can be done.”

Ellie, herself, doubled her business in 2016, and is on track to do it again this year. The reason, she says, is simple: her clients are succeeding, too.

“One of my clients tripled her business last year,” she explains. “Another saw a 67 percent increase. A third went from closing 80 percent of his sales calls to closing more than 95 percent. Almost all my clients have seen significant, measurable improvements.”

To Ellie, seeing her clients thrive is pure gold because she believes small businesses are an important part of the community and its economic success.

“The more we all make, the more we can make a difference,” she says. “When we grow, we can employ more, we can offer more value to our customers, and we can give back to the community.”

Ellie volunteers extensively and serves on several local boards and committees. Eight years ago, she created an annual soiree, O Christmas Tea, to benefit domestic abuse survivors. The event has turned a profit every year and has netted more than $113,000 to date. She helped another non-profit raise more than $40,000 with its first gala, and she recently filmed a segment called “How to Supercharge Business Giving” for the eWomenNetwork, a portal that helps nonprofits grow and succeed.

“Everything I do, I do to make a difference in people’s lives,” Ellie says. “I am absolutely, madly, passionately in love with my clients. I love helping smart people be smarter and great businesses become greater.”

For additional information:

Comments

comments