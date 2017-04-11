April 13 is Peach Cobbler day. This holiday was created by the Georgia Peach Council in the 1950’s to sell canned peaches.

The first peaches were planted in the state in the 18th century, and the first commercial production occurred in the mid-19th century. Georgia ranks third in the nation in the annual production of peaches, with more than 15,000 acres of peach trees yielding more than 1.7 million bushels of peaches annually. More than half of that harvest is cultivated in Peach County alone.

The world’s largest peach cobbler is made at the Georgia Peach Festival. The Georgia Peach Festival honors peach growers for their contribution to our state’s economy and to the food industry nationwide. The colossal cobbler is 11 by 5 feet and about eight inches deep contains:

90 lbs of butter

150 lbs of sugar

150 lbs of flour

32 gallons of milk

75 gallons of peaches courtesy of the Lane Packing Company.

It is baked in a brick oven located in the parking lot of the Peach County Courthouse, which was constructed especially for the cobbler. For a baking pan, the chefs utilize school bus floor panels donated by Blue Bird Corp.

Here is my mom, Jane Conyers’, recipe for Peach Cobbler. It is very easy and couldn’t be yummier. It may not break the record for the largest cobbler but it will easily feed your family. Just a note, any fruit or berries can be added. Our family favorite was always peach- but a hand full of blueberries added in never disappointed!

Print Easy Peach Cobbler Mom's peach cobbler is always a welcome dessert. Top with a scoop of ice cream and you just can't get any better!! Author: Maggie Zerkus Cuisine: American Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients Sliced fruit to fill pie plate

1 cup sugar

1 cup self-rising flour

1 egg lightly beaten

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp water

2 Tbsp sugar

Cinnamon to taste Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a pie plate or casserole dish and fill with peeled and sliced peaches. In another bowl combine sugar and flour. Stir in lightly beaten egg. Crumble mixture over the fruit. Dot with butter and sprinkle with water. Mix sugar with desired amount of cinnamon and sprinkle over the top. Bake about 30 minutes until top is crispy and brown with fruit juices bubbling. 3.4.3177

