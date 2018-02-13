Mother Nature provides us with so many things that are perfect for crafting. And, since twigs are abundant, you can create beautiful art to your heart’s content. Follow these steps to create beautiful, DIY twig art!

Gather sticks and twigs from your yard.

Use a marker to draw a heart onto a piece of cardboard. You will discard the cardboard later, so you may make adjustments to the heart to get the shape you want.

Use the pruning shears to cut the small offshoots from the twigs.

Place several sticks horizontally across the heart.

Begin placing twigs vertically over the horizontal twigs to fill in the heart. Use the marker to aid in cutting the twigs to the correct length.

Once the heart is covered, remove the vertical twigs one at a time and secure to the horizontal twigs with hot glue. Continue until all the twigs are glued down.

Once all the twigs are secure, use the pruning shears to trim any twigs that may be too long.

Leave as is for a rustic look, or add color using spray paint in the colors of your choice. To add color, cover the top 1/3 of the heart with a piece of cardboard.

Spray the bottom 2/3 of the heart with the color you choose for the middle of the heart. Once the first color is dry, move the cardboard down and spray paint the rest of the heart with a second color.