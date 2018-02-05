Make your home shine in 2018! A touch of sparkle can add glamour to any room, and with this easy DIY art project your home may be the most glamorous on the block.

SUPPLIES: Wood Canvas, Modeling Paste, Plastic

Knife and Fork, White Acrylic Paint, Paintbrush, ModPodge, Glitter

To start your DIY art project paint the sides of the canvas with white acrylic paint. Use a plastic knife to spread the modeling paste onto the canvas. Smooth the paste out, but it doesn’t have to be perfect because you will be adding texture.

Use a plastic fork to create texture by dragging it across the canvas through the paste. Move the fork back and forth in some areas to create a wave effect.

Allow the modeling paste to dry completely. Once the paste is dry, cover the entire canvas, including the sides, with ModPodge.

While the ModPodge is still wet, add the glitter in rows from dark to light. Lift the canvas up to remove excess glitter. Lift from the end with the darkest color of glitter to allow some of the darker colors to fall onto the lighter colors.

Display your DIY art project in a prominent place to show that this is your year to sparkle.

