Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

You are here: Home / Your Life / DIY & Crafts / DIY: Kitchen tablet stand

DIY: Kitchen tablet stand

· by · Leave a Comment

Share/Save
What you'll need to begin

What you’ll need to begin

Many of us have replaced our cookbooks with our tablet. After all, most of our recipes seem to be pinned in cyberspace! Get your tablet off the counter where it faces the possibility of meeting its demise with spills, by creating a beautiful kitchen tablet stand. When not holding your tablet, the stand is a great place to keep your grocery list handy.

Supplies:

  • Clipboard
  • 8 X 10 Tabletop Frame Back
  • Vintage Jewelry & Buttons
  • Drawer Pulls
  • Paint
  • Paintbrush
  • E6000 Glue

Step 1: Paint the clipboard and allow to dry. Glue the tabletop frame back to the back of the clipboard using E6000.  Allow to dry.

diy-kitchen-tablet-stand-first-step

First Step

Step 2: Place a book or stack of magazines under the clip so that it lies flat. This will ensure that the jewelry and buttons don’t slide off while the glue dries. It can take up to an hour for the glue to dry.

Second Step

Second Step

Step 3: Use E6000 glue to attach the jewelry and buttons to the clip.

Third Step

Third Step

Step 4: It’s best to work in stages, gluing a few pieces on at a time, and allowing them to dry before adding more. We also added one of the drawer pulls to the clip since it had a vintage jewelry feel. Remove the screws from the back of the drawer pulls. Glue the pulls along the bottom of the clipboard.

Fourth Step

Fourth Step

Step 6: Once the glue is dry, place your tablet on the pulls whenever you need a recipe nearby. When not using the clipboard to hold a tablet, use the clip to hold a grocery list, photograph, notes, or coupons.

You're all done!

You’re all done!

Share/Save

Comments

comments

Speak Your Mind

More recent articles

8th annual All American 5K/10K

20 easy early Spring outfits

2017 Mother of the Year Contest

Citizens Emergency Response Team

9 ways to be prepared ICE