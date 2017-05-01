DIY: Kitchen tablet stand

Many of us have replaced our cookbooks with our tablet. After all, most of our recipes seem to be pinned in cyberspace! Get your tablet off the counter where it faces the possibility of meeting its demise with spills, by creating a beautiful kitchen tablet stand. When not holding your tablet, the stand is a great place to keep your grocery list handy.

Supplies:

Clipboard

8 X 10 Tabletop Frame Back

Vintage Jewelry & Buttons

Drawer Pulls

Paint

Paintbrush

E6000 Glue

Step 1: Paint the clipboard and allow to dry. Glue the tabletop frame back to the back of the clipboard using E6000. Allow to dry.

Step 2: Place a book or stack of magazines under the clip so that it lies flat. This will ensure that the jewelry and buttons don’t slide off while the glue dries. It can take up to an hour for the glue to dry.

Step 3: Use E6000 glue to attach the jewelry and buttons to the clip.

Step 4: It’s best to work in stages, gluing a few pieces on at a time, and allowing them to dry before adding more. We also added one of the drawer pulls to the clip since it had a vintage jewelry feel. Remove the screws from the back of the drawer pulls. Glue the pulls along the bottom of the clipboard.

Step 6: Once the glue is dry, place your tablet on the pulls whenever you need a recipe nearby. When not using the clipboard to hold a tablet, use the clip to hold a grocery list, photograph, notes, or coupons.

