Spring is just around the corner and birds will be busily building their nests. Give them a helping hand by providing things that they can use while nesting. And, while you’re helping out our feathered friends, you’ll also be adding something pretty to your yard.

Wire Whisk

Moss

Burlap or Other Natural Fiber Fabric

Straw

Twigs

Dead Leaves

Loose Wool or Cotton

Twine

Beads

NOTE: Do not use dryer lint because it may contain chemicals that are harmful to birds. Also, refrain from using yarn or string, as they may get tangled around the birds and cause harm.

Gather your natural elements. Cut burlap into strips approximately ½ inch wide and 3 inches long. Layer the straw, twigs, leaves, fabric strips, and wool over the moss. Tie a piece of twine to the end of the whisk. Add beads to the twine then tie the whisk around a branch. Wrap excess twine around the branch and tie it to secure.

Some birds, like Goldfinches, build their nests as late as June, so continue to add elements to the whisk as the birds empty it out.

