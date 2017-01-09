A different kind of resolution

Traditionally, January is the time of year to make resolutions. If you are like most people, your resolution has something to do with health, fitness, or work/life balance and is blown by early March. We don’t keep our resolutions for many reasons. Unrealistic goals, lack of accountability, and loss of motivation are a few. Resolutions are supposed to help us find motivation, accomplish goals, and be more productive but often they leave us discouraged and uninspired. Maybe it is time to re-think resolutions. Instead of making a resolution to eat less, work out more, and spend more time with loved ones, think about choosing one word. One word that can help you make decisions, big and small. One word that will allow you to accomplish your goals and mold your year into something positive and inspiring.

Choosing one word simplifies the resolution process. Having a one-word resolution allows you to view your goals from a big-picture point of view. You no longer have to adhere to specific resolution rules and guidelines. Of course, before choosing a word, you have to spend some time examining your goals and what you desire to get out of your year, but after you have chosen the right word, you are able to live your life free from resolution breaking guilt.

To choose your one-word resolution you must first think about the kinds of things you would like to accomplish or avoid in the year ahead. Would you like to spend more time taking care of yourself? Do you want to become better at communicating in your work place? Maybe your goals are more specific. Would you like to run a half-marathon or open a business? When you take a moment to think about the things you hope to accomplish this year, make a list of the words that pop into your head. Some examples might include ‘care’, ‘simplify’, ‘run’, or ‘boldness’. Your dictionary (or internet browser) can help you look for a word that embodies what you hope for your year. Looking up the definition of some words might offer inspiration or help you decide between a few word choices.

Once you have chosen your word, it is important to keep it in view, literally and figuratively. You might write the word and definition in a journal or notebook. If you are crafty, you can paint your word and display it in a prominent place. Or you can simply write it on a sticky note and place it on your bathroom mirror. Making your one word resolution a part of your every day life is the best way to allow it to help you be successful. Start using your word to help you make decisions, big and small.

Let’s say your main goal is to open a business and you chose the one word resolution ‘boldness’ to help you accomplish your goal. Opening a business will require you to step out of your comfort zone and make some bold decisions. With ‘boldness’ in the back of your mind, you will be more likely to make the choices that will lead you to your goal. Allow ‘boldness’ to permeate your life.

One of the best ways to stick with a goal is to find some accountability. Maybe you can convice a friend or family member to also choose a one-word resolution. Sharing your plans for the year with someone can help you inspire each other and knowing someone will be checking in with you can motivate you to stay on course.

If you haven’t been successful keeping your new years resolutions, maybe it is time to try something new. It may seem simple, but the impact one word can have on your life is endless. Good luck and enjoy 2017!

