Dani Runnals is called across the world

At the age of 17, Fayette County native Dani Runnals, already felt called to fight sex trafficking. After high school, she began a public relations degree at UGA, with plans to pursue a nonprofit career focused on raising awareness. She was heavily involved in the ministry of Younglife in college and says she truly enjoyed working with the young women in the program. Though Dani planned to remain in Atlanta and “be a voice” for the multitude of women who are exploited in Georgia and the U.S., she felt God’s plan was for her to move to Manila, Philippines instead. So, shortly after her May 2016 college graduation, she moved to Southeast Asia to work as a communications intern for the International Justice Mission, which fights the cybersex trafficking of children. Her activities include writing survivors’ stories, sharing breaking news of convictions, and working with local media to raise awareness of the problem.

Dani hopes that her future “includes constant adventure and being outside of my comfort zone.” Her goals include becoming a published author, starting a home for sexually exploited women and children, and staying involved in Younglife. Bungee jumping off a bridge and seeing Adele in concert are also bucket list items.

Her advice to other young women: Don’t let fear get in the way of what you are called to do. Women, you are more capable than you think you are.

