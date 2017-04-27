These light and fluffy scones are delicious anytime! They are great for breakfast or tea. Try to handle them very lightly, just string until combined. We adapted this recipe from Taste of Home.
Cranberry Buttermilk Scones
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Dessert
Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- ⅓ cup sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ¾ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ¾ cup (1 and sticks) butter, COLD
- 1 cup buttermilk, COLD
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1 tsp. grated orange zest
- 1 Tbsp. buttermilk
- 1 Tbsp. course decorating sugar or regular sugar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a food processor, place flour, ⅓ cup sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda.
- Pulse a few times to combine.
- Cut butter into small squares and place in the food processor.
- Pulse a few more times until the butter pieces are about the size of a pea.
- Dump everything in a bowl.
- Add buttermilk, cranberries and orange zest.
- Fold in ingredients just until they are combined.
- Don’t worry if you still see crumbly parts.
- Turn the dough onto a floured board.
- Lightly pat the dough into 2 6 inch rounds, patting them into shape.
- Cut each into 6 wedges and place them on a greased cookie sheet about and inch apart from each other to allow each wedge to get crunchy all the way around. Brush each wedge with remaining buttermilk.
- Sprinkle with sugar.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
3.4.3177
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.