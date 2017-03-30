This easy to prepare mousse recipe is as yummy to eat as it is a show stopper!

Chocolate Mousse is French in origin. Chocolate was introduced to the French around the year 1615 and a century later the French developed a method for making mousse. Original mousse recipes call for raw eggs which causes concern for many. While it isn’t short on calories, this recipe doesn’t call for any eggs!



Print Chocolate Kahlua Mousse Easy to prepare but impressive to serve. Author: Maggie Zerkus Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 1 Block german chocolate

3 tbls water

1 tsp vanilla

3 tbls kahlua

2 half pints whipping cream

sugar to taste

1 pkg Oetkers Whip-it stiffener

1 cup chopped pecans Instructions Melt chocolate in a double boiler. Stir in vanilla, water and kahlua. (I have done this step in the microwave with no problem. Just stir often and microwave until melted) In a cold bowl, whip cream with Whip-it using an electric mixer. Add sugar to taste. *The recipe can be prepared without the Whip-it. This product helps make a stiff whipped product that will hold up longer. I have purchased it at speciality grocery stores and online. Gently fold whipped cream and chocolate together. Fold in in nuts if desired. Spoon or pipe into chocolate cups or individual dessert dishes. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments