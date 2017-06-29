This lemon chicken is one of our family favorites. Lightly dusted chicken sautéed and served with a tangy lemon sauce. Perfect for weeknight dinner or company celebration. This dish freezes well too.
Chef Nancy’s Lemon Chicken
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Entree
Ingredients
- ½ cup flour, for dredging
- Salt and pepper
- 4-6 chicken breast cutlets, pounded out evenly
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 4 fresh thyme sprigs, stripped and chopped
- 2 Tbsp. minced shallots
- 2 garlic cloves, minced or grated
- 2 tsp. lemon zest
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 2 Tbsp. butter
Instructions
- Pour flour, salt and pepper in a gallon zip bag. Shake to mix.
- Place chicken cutlets, on at a time, in bag and shake.
- Remove chicken, shaking to remove excess flour.
- Heat oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat.
- Once hot, add chicken cutlets and make sure they are not touching. (Don’t crowd the pan; you can do a second batch if you need to.)
- Cook chicken for about five minutes on one side until lightly browned.
- Flip and continue cooking for about five minutes or until the chicken is just done.
- Remove chicken from the pan and set aside on a plate.
- Add thyme, shallots and garlic to the pan.
- Stir and cook for about one minute.
- Add lemon zest, lemon juice and broth.
- Scrape the skillet to loosen any browned residue.
- Return chicken to pan and let cook for about three minutes, turning chicken often to soak up the sauce.
- Add butter, stirring until incorporated.
- Serve chicken with sauce.
