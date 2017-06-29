Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Chef Nancy’s Lemon Chicken

Chef Nancy’s Lemon Chicken

· by · Leave a Comment

Share/Save

This lemon chicken is one of our family favorites.  Lightly dusted chicken sautéed and served with a tangy lemon sauce.  Perfect for weeknight dinner or company celebration.  This dish freezes well too.

Print
Chef Nancy’s Lemon Chicken
Author:
Recipe type: Entree
Ingredients
  • ½ cup flour, for dredging
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4-6 chicken breast cutlets, pounded out evenly
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 4 fresh thyme sprigs, stripped and chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. minced shallots
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced or grated
  • 2 tsp. lemon zest
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
Instructions
  1. Pour flour, salt and pepper in a gallon zip bag. Shake to mix.
  2. Place chicken cutlets, on at a time, in bag and shake.
  3. Remove chicken, shaking to remove excess flour.
  4. Heat oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat.
  5. Once hot, add chicken cutlets and make sure they are not touching. (Don’t crowd the pan; you can do a second batch if you need to.)
  6. Cook chicken for about five minutes on one side until lightly browned.
  7. Flip and continue cooking for about five minutes or until the chicken is just done.
  8. Remove chicken from the pan and set aside on a plate.
  9. Add thyme, shallots and garlic to the pan.
  10. Stir and cook for about one minute.
  11. Add lemon zest, lemon juice and broth.
  12. Scrape the skillet to loosen any browned residue.
  13. Return chicken to pan and let cook for about three minutes, turning chicken often to soak up the sauce.
  14. Add butter, stirring until incorporated.
  15. Serve chicken with sauce.

 

Share/Save

Comments

comments

Speak Your Mind

More recent articles

Meghan Plunkett is all about service

Olivia Murphy inspires with words

Lindsey Bush seeks travel and pursues doctorate

Madeline Conner is hooked on SAP

Carol Thomas is stronger than her struggles