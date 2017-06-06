Carol Thomas is stronger than her struggles

Carol Thomas is passionate about mental illness advocacy, education, and awareness, largely because of her own experience. She characterizes herself as “living happily with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder after struggling with and learning to manage the illness for seven years.” At just 19, Carol has spoken on personal stigma and living successfully with OCD at the International OCD Foundation two years in a row. This year, she will speak on the benefit of learning dialectical behavior therapy skills when living with OCD.

Carol is committed to eating organic food and enjoys going to farmer’s market and cooking delicious meals. She also loves to be active, exercises whenever she can, and does yoga every morning. Animals are a huge part of her life, and she’s been pet sitting since age 13 and has built a thriving pet-sitting business.

After high school, Carol took a year off and will attend Agnes Scott College to study psychology and holistic medicine this fall. She eventually wants to travel to the globe and raise a family. She sees herself as a budding mental health advocate and hopes that sharing her story and raising awareness will help other people with mental health issues to suffer less and live more confident lives.

Her advice to other young women: “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” Anais Nin

