Bunko (or Bunco) is defined as “a parlor game played in teams with three dice.”

If you are 1 of 17 million women that play Bunko nationwide, then you know it is more than just a dice game. It is an opportunity to socialize once a month with other ladies to laugh, gossip, eat, drink a glass a wine, eat some more, relax and just have fun.

In 2001, after moving to The Estates’ subdivision in Peachtree City, I wanted to get to know my neighbors so I started a group in September 2002. Fifteen years later, the group is still going strong. We have watched each other’s children grow-up, go to college and get married.

Now many of the members are becoming grandparents. We also have experienced losing parents, divorce and the ups and downs of work and retirement. Although two members no longer live in the neighborhood, they do not mind making the short drive to be with everyone each month. Eight members are now empty nesters, two will be empty nesters after May and only two will still have children at home. Once a year, we invite our spouses and enjoy an evening of Couple’s Bunko. Every December, we have an ornament exchange.

There are no skills involved in playing bunko. It is just plain luck. There are three tables of four players. You take turns rolling the dice and adding up points. If you are lucky enough to roll three of a kind of the current number you are on, you get to yell BUNKO and earn bonus points. There are so many variations and rules, but the outcome is always the same. I have played Bunko for more than 20 years and every group has their own uniqueness of prizes, themes and scoring but overall, bunko is a game of dice and luck.

Comments

comments