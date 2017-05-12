If your group is a fan of Buffalo Chicken Wings, they will love these make ahead Buffalo Chicken Roll-ups. I used Franks Wing Sauce, but feel free to use any wing or cayenne sauce your family enjoys. I add a little blue cheese, again your recipe, your choice. We adapted this recipe from HomeCookingMemories.com This makes about 40 bite sized roll ups.
Buffalo Chicken Roll-ups
Ingredients
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup hot wing sauce or cayenne pepper sauce
- ¼ cup blue cheese, crumbled
- 1 cup colby-jack cheese (4 oz.), shredded
- ¼ cup green onions, finely chopped
- 1 lb. chicken breast, cooked and shredded
- 5 large flour tortillas approximately 10½” diameter
Instructions
- In a bowl, beat cream cheese on low and add in sauce, blue cheese, colby-jack cheese, and green onions.
- Beat until blended.
- Stir shredded chicken into mixture by hand.
- Spread approximately ¾ cup of mixture on top of one of the tortillas.
- Roll up tortilla tightly, but without shifting the mixture too much.
- Repeat with remaining tortillas.
- Place rolled tortillas on a plate and cover with plastic wrap.
- Refrigerate for two to 48 hours.
- Before serving, remove from refrigerator and unwrap.
- Slice each rolled tortillas in half and then each half into 4 slices, discarding ends.
- Place pinwheel slices on serving plate or tray.
- Skewer with toothpicks.
3.4.3177
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.