Buffalo Chicken Roll-ups

If your group is a fan of Buffalo Chicken Wings, they will love these make ahead Buffalo Chicken Roll-ups. I used Franks Wing Sauce, but feel free to use any wing or cayenne sauce your family enjoys. I add a little blue cheese, again your recipe, your choice. We adapted this recipe from HomeCookingMemories.com This makes about 40 bite sized roll ups.

Buffalo Chicken Roll-ups
Ingredients
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup hot wing sauce or cayenne pepper sauce
  • ¼ cup blue cheese, crumbled
  • 1 cup colby-jack cheese (4 oz.), shredded
  • ¼ cup green onions, finely chopped
  • 1 lb. chicken breast, cooked and shredded
  • 5 large flour tortillas approximately 10½” diameter
Instructions
  1. In a bowl, beat cream cheese on low and add in sauce, blue cheese, colby-jack cheese, and green onions.
  2. Beat until blended.
  3. Stir shredded chicken into mixture by hand.
  4. Spread approximately ¾ cup of mixture on top of one of the tortillas.
  5. Roll up tortilla tightly, but without shifting the mixture too much.
  6. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
  7. Place rolled tortillas on a plate and cover with plastic wrap.
  8. Refrigerate for two to 48 hours.
  9. Before serving, remove from refrigerator and unwrap.
  10. Slice each rolled tortillas in half and then each half into 4 slices, discarding ends.
  11. Place pinwheel slices on serving plate or tray.
  12. Skewer with toothpicks.

 

