Brycie Arruda loves and lifts us up through fitness

vacations. Brycie and her mother Cindy had a very close and loving relationship until her untimely death last year.

Ralph was a coal mining engineer and moved his family where his work took him. Brycie spent first through seventh grade in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, then seventh through eleventh in Sheridan. The family then moved to New Mexico, where Brycie graduated from Farmington High School. She attended San Juan Junior College for one year, then New Mexico State University in Las Cruces for another with a declared major of Architecture, before her family moved again – this time to Omaha, Nebraska.

Brycie was unsure of the direction she wanted to take with her life so with the blessing of her parents she began visiting recruiting offices accompanied by her mom, Cherlyn. Her parents were shocked when, in 1984, she announced that she had enlisted with the United States Marine Corps because, Brycie says, “They were the toughest.” Due to her ASVAB score, which was the highest in that recruiting station at the time, Brycie was offered a signing bonus with the stipulation that her vocation would be chosen for her: Avionics.

Brycie went to basic training in Parris Island, South Carolina, and then to Avionics School was in Millington, Tennessee. She was assigned to Marine All-Weather Attack Squadron 224 in Cherry Point, North Carolina working on the A-6 Intruder, where she met Staff Sergeant Mike Arruda who was also in Avionics working in the Communications & Navigation Department.

Mike and Brycie butted heads initially. She was feeling a little insecure carrying a few extra pounds on her frame and was uncomfortable with the constant “eye-balling” she always got on base, while Mike was a trim Richard Gere look-alike who acted like he couldn’t care less about the new female Marine because he had sworn off women Marines. Brycie was attracted to Mike the first time she laid eyes on him. She recalls an early run-in with him after he had taken a phone message for her.

“I was on my back under a plane working on a generator and he walked up and said, ‘Are you Bennett?’ When I excitedly said ‘Yes!’, he responded with a brusque, ‘Your checks are in,’ and walked off. I thought, what a jerk!”

Although Brycie had been active growing up, she had put on weight since joining the Marines and was unhappy with her fitness level. She started running to drop the extra pounds and a friend taught her how to use weights at the gym on base. “There were times when I would leave the gym and sit outside on the steps and cry,” she says of that time.

Enter Mike, who loved to work out and spent his free time at the gym. It was there that they began to converse past the previously one or two word exchanges. According to Brycie, Mike was the one who got her into fitness and helped her lose the extra weight.

“He loved to work out and was into eating right, and he really encouraged me.”