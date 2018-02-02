Brush Beauty Bar is Peachtree City’s First Blowout Bar

Sponsored Feature

Ready for something new and different? Savvy stylist Jennifer Harkins has created a hair haven in the heart of Peachtree City. The big draw at Brush Beauty Bar is its one-of-a-kind blowout bar.

Jennifer’s background in marketing and cosmetology, her passion for people and the desire to provide a pampering experience make Brush Beauty Bar a unique addition to the salon community in Fayette. The experience begins as soon as you walk in the door. With help from her handy husband, Jennifer has invested her heart into the feel of the salon.

The rustic chic decor and cozy, down-home atmosphere at Brush draw you in, making you feel right at home. Exposed brick, raw wood countertops and church pew seating compliment the metal-tiled drop ceiling, the remnants of a family barn in Jennifer’s home state of Kentucky.

“I wanted it to be very organic, very timeless, clean,” says Jennifer.

“We want you to come in and get refreshed,” Jennifer says.

At Brush, everything old is new again. A blowout is the modern day shampoo set. It’s a treat you can enjoy for special occasions or every week.

“Who wants to do their own hair, their own blowout? Nobody! My goal is for someone to always be able to do a blowout for you. You pick out one of our five styles, you get a very good shampoo and scalp massage, and we take you over to our blowout bar.”

The blowout styles are named after Peachtree City’s villages. The popular Braelinn style is a “messy beach curls” look. The Kedron is a straight, sleek and smooth style. The Wilksmoor is a classic volume blowout using only a round brush. For an off-duty model look, ask for the Aberdeen. Love loose, voluminous curls? The Glenloch is for you.

“Brush carries products which are formulated to help your look hold longer,” Jennifer explains.

“We specialize in the prep time so that you have longevity of your blowout. Whether you have curly hair, straight hair, long hair, beachy waves, whatever you want… that’s all in the prepping so it can last long throughout the week.”

In fact, Jennifer says it was “the perfect dry shampoo” formula made by Amika that really drew her into the blowout concept in the first place. Not only is it a great product that keeps your style fresh, the scent is so popular, the company has created a matching room fragrance!

Brush Beauty Bar is the only place locally where you will find Amika as well as Jennifer’s other favorite hair care products, Davines, an organic line made by an Italian sustainable beauty products company.

Pampering doesn’t end with blowouts at Brush. A full-service salon, “we offer color, cutting, everything else,” Jennifer assures, and at any given time, the chairs are full of clients getting cuts and color. In addition to styling hair, Jennifer has many loyal clients who come to her for eyelash extensions.

Skin care services are also available. Clarissa Kube, master cosmetologist and esthetician, is on hand to perform microdermabrasion and facials. She wants you to “have time to relax and enjoy being pampered.” A facial includes cleansing, exfoliation, and a facial massage, while microdermabrasion takes a facial to another level, using a diamond-tip tool to refresh the skin.

“It is the top-of-the-line way to keep your skin glowing and exfoliated,” says Clarissa.

Brush also offers professional microblading — semi-permanent tattooing — that deposits hair-like pigmentation under the skin to enhance your natural brows. “Great brows frame your face in a way that can make you look younger and fresher,” says Amanda Morris with Revival Brows.

Jennifer’s plans for the new year include creating a 501(c)(3) called No More Roots, supporting women in difficult circumstances who may need a little extra help feeling good about themselves. The nonprofit will provide shampoos, cuts and color, to help them get away from their roots and on their way to a better life.

Brush Beauty Bar is the place to be to redefine your hair for the New Year. Stop by for a cup of coffee and let Jennifer and her staff introduce you to a new day of beauty and blowouts!

