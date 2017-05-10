Brandy Peterson is Mother of the Year 2017

Brandy Peterson, 28, of Fayetteville, was nominated for the 2017 Mother of the Year Award by her husband, Ryan, who writes:

Brandy will tell you that on our first date I told her I was never getting married again or having any more kids, and she thought to herself, “I’ll change his mind,” and she did just that. We got married after four years of dating.

This past October Evelyn was born and shortly after her birth we found ourselves at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta being informed that our sweet baby had a metabolic disorder and would likely not make it. The following weeks I watched as Brandy became as expert on Evelyn like it was her sole purpose in life — how to insert tubes, how to mix formula, what medicine was needed, and what the future held for us all.

Evelyn is now six months old and is developing on the right track, mostly due to my wife’s utmost dedication. She took a step back from her career and has become Evelyn’s biggest advocate. Brandy is at every doctor’s appointment, goes through every step to make sure she is fed properly, and ensures every aspect of Evelyn’s treatment is taken care of thoroughly and correctly.

Not only is she a great mother to Evelyn, but I have three children of my own from my first marriage that she loves and takes care of on our weekends. My wife does all of this sometimes with no help. I leave for weeks at a time with the National Guard, but her dedication to our family is amazing. She includes all of our children to make sure they all feel like a part of this family and she is a great example of what a strong, faithful woman looks like to all of my girls.

I knew she would be a good mother, but I never knew she would be quite this good. Evelyn and I are her whole life. She deserves to know how much she means to the both of us and to be recognized for how caring and loving she is because without her I don’t know what I’d do.

