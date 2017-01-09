Beauty maintenance routines

The start of a new year brings new motivation to stay organized at work, home, and even in your self-care. Without a plan to keep up with your hair, brows, and treatments, it’s easy to get wrapped up in day-to-day life and forget. Before you know it, your brows are out of control and you’re tempted to get a drastic new haircut to address the damage to your strands.

Grab your planner and pencil in those appointments, even if they’re just with yourself (Spa Day Sunday, anyone?). Here’s a rundown on how to stay on top of your beauty routine:

EYEBROWS

After your shower each day, take a moment to assess your brows. Tweeze any strays you have. Check the arches and space between your brows and take a minute or so to maintain the shape. Every two weeks or so, go to a professional to have your brows threaded or waxed, or set aside some time to do a more thorough shaping with your tweezers at home. If you DIY, invest in a small pair of brow scissors and a spoolie so you can brush brows up and trim the tips at the end of your at-home shaping session.

MOISTURIZING MASKS FOR HAIR AND FACE

Especially in the winter, extra moisture is a necessity for most skin and hair types. Try to set aside 20 minutes each week to enjoy a deep conditioning mask, not only on your face, but your hair, too. For hair, try the Macadamia Professional Nourishing Moisture Mask (Ulta, $36.00). For face, the Dr. Jart+ Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask (Sephora, $7.50) works for most skin types.

HAIRCUTS AND COLOR

Haircuts and color will depend on the length of your hair, its condition, and the rate at which it grows. If you tend to schedule your appointments every six to eight weeks but find that your roots need a little color boost between appointments, try the Ever Pro Root Touch Up powder or spray (Ulta, $8.99). Split ends the problem? Try the Living Proof Perfect Hair (PhD) Fresh Cut Split End Mender (Ulta, $24.00).

NAILS

Nail maintenance is another one of those things that will depend on how fast yours grow, what your lifestyle is like, and your personal style. If you’re always on the go, frequently engage in activities that will cause your polish to chip (handwashing dishes, typing, etc.), and like to have the trendiest colors, you’re going to want a weekly appointment with your nail salon. Keep your hands—including cuticles—moisturized, and let them do all the maintenance for you. If you’re at the other end of the spectrum and don’t demand much from your nails, you could pencil in an appointment at the salon about once a month, keeping them oiled, polished, and filed at home between visits. If you’re a nail DIYer, try the Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail (Target, $7.49) for color that lasts. Use a cuticle oil like the Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil (Ulta, $9.00) each morning and at bedtime, regardless of how often you go to the salon for nail maintenance.

EXFOLIATION

Your face and body should be exfoliated at least once per week (if your skin isn’t particularly sensitive, you can try two, or even three, times per week). Until it’s a habit, write yourself a note and stick it on your mirror so you’ll remember which days to slough off those dead skin cells to reveal your fresh, glowing skin. Try to exfoliate the day before you use your moisturizing facial mask. For your face, try a gentle exfoliant like the Tatcha Polished Classic Rice Enzyme Powder (Sephora, $15.00 for .35 oz or $65.00 for 2.1 oz). For body, try the Josie Maran Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub ($38.00) for hydration and exfoliation in one.

It may feel a little silly at first to sit down with your planner and some Post-Its to map out your beauty maintenance routine, but if you’ve ever slowed down and realized your brows had gotten unruly, your skin was dull and flaky, your nails were out of control, and you couldn’t remember the last time you’d deep-conditioned your hair (and who hasn’t had a moment like that?), you’ll love taking the time to schedule little maintenance reminders that keep you looking your best year-round. Planning will help you avoid those “What happened to me?” moments that lead to feeling overwhelmed by all the treatments, hair removal, and appointments that suddenly need to happen ASAP.

