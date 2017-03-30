Baked Caramel Corn

The combination of caramel and corn dates back at least as far as the 1890s when the sweet flavored treat was introduced at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893.

Enjoy this easy recipe. You can personalize it with nuts and candy. Try tossing it with chocolate candy coatings. This is so easy and tastes so good. Your family will be begging for more!



4 quarts popped corn with all seeds removed.

2 sticks of butter

2 cups brown sugar

½ cup white Karo syrup

1 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

½ tsp baking soda

Pop corn and remove all seeds (this is very important!!) If you are adding nuts, mix them to the popped popcorn. Put popcorn in bowl large enough to stir around. Prepare baking sheets with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Mix butter, sugar, syrup, salt and vanilla and boil for 5 minutes over LOW heat. Stir often. Remove from heat and add ½ tsp baking soda. Immediately pour onto the popped corn and stir to coat. (Do this with caution as the syrup is very hot and sticky. ) Spread onto baking sheets/jelly roll pan in a single layer. Place pan in oven and stir every 15 minutes. Bake for 1 hour. Remove from oven and allow to cool. If you want to add candy break up popcorn and stir in candy. **About 5 regular size bags of microwave popcorn make 4 quarts. 2 cups of kernels pop into 4 quarts.

