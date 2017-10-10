Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Autumn Pork Tenderloin Bake

My obsession with sheet pan baking continues! This one pan Autumn Pork Tenderloin Bake dinner gives you all the flavors of fall. Feel free to add apple slices or pears to this bake. Make sure all your ingredients are cut properly to ensure even cooking.

Autumn Pork Tenderloin Bake
Recipe type: Entree
Ingredients
  • ½ cup Maple Balsamic Vinegar (Branch & Vine)
  • ½ cup Blood Orange Olive Oil (Branch & Vine)
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1 pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • 2 Parsnips, peeled and cut into ½ inch pieces
  • 12 Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut in ½
  • 1 sweet potato, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • ½ large red onion, sliced into thick wedges
  • 6 carrots cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil (I used Branch & Vine Garlic Infused)
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. Whole Grain Mustard
Instructions
  1. Marinade Pork Tenderloin in blood orange oil, vinegar and garlic for at least 4 hours or all day.
  2. Preheat oven to 450.
  3. Place all vegetables on a lined sheet pan.
  4. Drizzle with oil.
  5. Sprinkle with salt and pepper liberally.
  6. Add rosemary and thyme.
  7. Toss to coat evenly.
  8. Remove pork tenderloin from the marinade.
  9. Nestle it into the middle of the vegetables.
  10. Spread the 2 Tbsp. whole grain mustard over the top of the pork.
  11. Place in oven, uncovered for 20 minutes.
  12. Slice the pork and serve with vegetables.

 

