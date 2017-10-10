Keep on cookin’

Pear and Goat Cheese Salad This Pear and Goat Cheese Salad comes from my friend, Debbie Macdonald. She makes a version of this salad for all seasons but my favorite is the fall salad.

Autumn Pork Tenderloin Bake My obsession with sheet pan baking continues! This one pan Autumn Pork Tenderloin Bake dinner gives you all the flavors of fall. Feel free to add apple slices or pears to this bake. Make sure all your ingredients are cut properly to ensure even cooking.