Ageless Wellness offers non-surgical facelift

Sponsored Content

A non-invasive procedure for lifting and tightening sagging facial skin that was all the rage more than a decade ago is back in the spotlight again thanks to new technology.

Non-surgical facelifts, also known as thread-lifts, utilize contoured surgical threads placed under the skin to achieve the look of surgical facelifts. But the “old-fashioned” thread lifts from 10-20 years ago used sutures that weren’t absorbable, and they came with a host of potential complications.

NovaThreads are a new line of synthetic absorbable sutures now being used in thread lifts. Made of polydioxanone (PDO), it’s the same material used for decades in the biomedical community as surgical sutures, particularly for cardio-thoracic applications.

Ageless Wellness Center in Peachtree City is the first medical practice in this area to offer NovaThreads.

“Using PDO through NovaThreads is innovative and new,” says Dr. Jamie Walraven at Ageless Wellness. “It doesn’t have the complications that previous thread lifts of a decade ago had. They are fully absorbed in 4-6 months and don’t create any scar tissue, but the effects of the tightening can last another 12-15 months.”

As we age we lose fat in our face and elasticity in our skin, Walraven said. Botox is great for treating the top third of the face, and fillers are effective on the middle third. In the lower third of the face, NovaThreads can be an answer to correction.

“We’re adding NovaThreads because it’s a great additional tool for treating lax skin that doesn’t require the downtime or cost of surgery,” Walraven said.

In a NovaThreads non-surgical facelift, several different types and lengths of thread are placed under the skin, creating tension in that area. When the sutures dissolve, it creates a structure for collagen to naturally build on.

The risks and discomfort from NovaThreads are minimal. As with all injections, there might be some redness, swelling and bruising. The cost is no more expensive and sometimes much less expensive than dermal fillers.

Phil (name changed) was a professional man in his mid-50’s who looked younger than his age. Still, he was bothered by lax skin underneath his chin — a turkey neck. Not wanting to appear “overdone,” Phil decided against surgical correction in favor of NovaThreads. In just a 15-20 minute in-office procedure, he had significant improvement with minimal discomfort and no downtime.

Another client in her early 60’s, Sally (name changed), had been thrilled with earlier treatments of Botox and fillers. But she still had some skin laxity around the jowls and fine lines in her cheeks.

“Like a lot of women her age, she was known to pull up her cheeks with her hands and say, ‘If I could just look like this’,” Walraven said. “She was able to look like that for the cost of one or two syringes of filler, in a 30 minute procedure in the office.”

The providers at Ageless Wellness are fully trained and certified to administer NovaThreads, Walraven said. Each plan is personalized to the needs of the client.

“We use all the tools in our toolbox,” Walraven said. “For example, if someone has a lot of lax skin in their neck or chin, we can do a series of Exilis treatments to stimulate collagen, followed by the thread lift with NovaThreads.”

In another example of a combination treatment, Walraven said a client concerned about lines and laxity might receive filler in the mid-face and threads in the lower face to pull it up.

Treatments start with a full skin analysis by Joan Birdsong, a licensed medical aesthetician with extensive training and certifications in a variety of professional skin care protocols and aesthetic devices. If a client decides to go through with the treatment, the $50 cost of the consult is applied to the process.

Ageless Wellness Center is located at 1000 Commerce Drive, Suite 300, Peachtree City. For more information or to make an appointment, call 678-364-8414 or visit their website at agelesswellnessptc.com

The Learning Hour with Dr. Jamie Walraven

Enjoy a light meal and learn about adipose SVF stem cell therapy and PRP injections. Anyone with inflammatory, degenerative, or autoimmune diseases are potential candidates.

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 6 p.m. OR Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.

The Learning Hour is free, sponsored and hosted by Ageless Wellness Center, 1000 Commerce Drive, Peachtree City GA 30269. Space is limited, RSVP by calling 678-364-8414.

