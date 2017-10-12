Ageless Wellness combines medicines for a comprehensive approach

Sponsored Feature

Functional Medicine, Aesthetics and Regenerative Medicine for a Truly Comprehensive Approach

When it comes to helping you achieve optimal wellness, functional medicine specialist, aesthetics practitioner and stem cell expert Dr. Jamie Walraven, of Ageless Wellness, is a true visionary. Board certified in emergency medicine, she was used to making immediate interventions for urgent problems and getting quick results, but she began to find more satisfaction in intervening early, well before a crisis situation drove the patient to the ER.

Ten years ago, Dr. Walraven entered into the world of aesthetics, perfecting her skills at nonsurgical procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers, skin resurfacing, and laser therapies. Ever on the lookout for therapies that could help her patients, she stumbled upon a new technology that allowed her to harvest the patient’s own stem cells from their fat tissue.

These stem cells, once processed, get injected into the patient’s joints, tissues and even arteries and veins to treat inflammatory, degenerative and autoimmune diseases. “I am super excited about our stem cell treatments,” she explains. “I am convinced that stem cell therapy is a huge part of the future of medicine and will be every bit as important as the discovery of antibiotics or sterile technique .”

In addition to her expertise in fat-derived stem cell therapy and aesthetics, Dr. Walraven also is to pursue her passion for functional medicine, becoming board certified in functional and regenerative medicine. “With functional medicine, we want to get away from the idea of simply managing your disease or your symptoms, and get to the root of the problem,” she observes. “And I was doing that. Before we opened Ageless Wellness, I was helping people, but I could only do so much. That’s when my partnership with nurse practitioner Linda Faulkner was born.”

Linda Faulkner is an experienced nurse, graduating from the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing in 1983. After graduation, she practiced her considerable skills as a critical care nurse in the ER and ICU/CCU. Her love of leadership and her entrepreneurial spirit led her to pursue a Masters of Science degree at Georgia State University and certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner in 1997. She became co-owner and Director of Operations of an urgent care center and began working with Dr. Walraven, who was recruited because of her knowledge and expertise in functional medicine.

Immediately, Linda sensed something special about this physician. “I would see patients in an urgent care, primary care basis and refer them over to Dr. Walraven. They would get better because she was able to get to the root of the problem, to ‘come into their wellness’ as I like to say. She helped them and she spent quality time with them. She was able to get to the core issue and I saw patients get better. I saw what she was able to do and that really got my attention.”

As Dr. Walraven explains, “I love partnering with someone who is another great mind. We are so synergistic. We have different skill sets and she is so good with the business side. This allows me to pursue my passion and gifts as the medical director. We take a comprehensive approach to functional medicine, aesthetics and regenerative medicine with our stem cell therapy.”

Linda agrees and also explains some of the business sides to Ageless Wellness: “We both realized this did not work on the insurance model where you have to see a patient every ten to fifteen minutes just to pay your staff and keep the doors open. Our initial visits are an hour and a half and follow up visits are an hour. I do many of the initial visits and order testing, everything from hormonal and gut to thyroid and adrenal tests, depending on my findings from the initial visit. The patient then follows up with Dr. Walraven.”

As Dr. Walraven points out, “Our grandparents looked at the doctor as being the ultimate authority. Whatever the doctor said, then that’s right and that is what you did. Our patients are pro-active about their health care and are extremely prevention oriented. They are not opposed to using supplements, getting genetic testing or heavy metal and toxicity testing.”

She explains, “We see a lot of women, in their mid 40’s, 50’s with weight gain and hot flashes. They go to their doctor because they know something isn’t right and they say ‘you are just stressed and depressed’ and the next thing you know they are on prescription Xanax or Prozac. Women at that age are NOT Prozac deficient, they are progesterone deficient! Women say to themselves, ‘I’m just getting fat and lazy, it’s my fault.’ When we listen to them many times they burst into tears. I think they feel relieved knowing they have conditions that are common and we have group of providers that will partner with and help them through their journey ”

Linda concurs, “All my roads have led here…practicing medicine how it’s supposed to be. I know how fortunate I am to work with Dr. Walraven. She never stops learning. She’s always asking, ‘what else can we do?’ She does not stop until she finds the answer!”

