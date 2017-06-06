Adrienne Scasny teaches Fayette’s future

One of McIntosh High’s newest teachers is also an alum; Adrienne Scasny graduated from McIntosh in 2011! She was also a four-year member of the state-champion McIntosh Chiefettes Dance Team. After high school, she worked for the Universal Dance Association for three years, and was recognized as rookie of the year for the southeast region. At the same time, she attended Kennesaw State and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in exercise science. In 2012, while still at KSU, Adrienne took on the role of assistant coach with the McIntosh Chiefettes. In fact, she’s choreographed the competition jazz routine for the Chiefettes for the last three years, and has contributed to four double state championships. She’s also won several choreography awards from the Universal Dance Association for her contributions to the Chiefettes. In 2016, Adrienne earned a master’s in teaching from the University of Phoenix and began teaching science at McIntosh in the fall of 2016. She continues to serve as the team’s dance coach.

Adrienne says she intends to approach the future with “an open heart and an open mind.” She does plan to continue teaching and coaching, and hopes to earn a Ph.D.

Her advice to other young women: Always be ready mentally to face whatever comes, believing that God works good out of all things.

Comments

comments