At the beginning of a new year sometimes we all need a little motivation and direction on which way to turn. Here’s 99 ways to better yourself to give you little snippets of inspiration all year ’round.
1. Take a class
2. Learn a language
3. Plant a garden
4. Try Meatless Mondays
5. Join a club
6. Read great books
7. Try a new craft
8. Pick up a new hobby
9. Clean out your closets
10. Volunteer
11. Start a journal
12. Try a new recipe once a month
13. Taste a new fruit
14. Dance
15. List your blessings
16. Write down your goals
17. Eat more veggies
18. Visit a museum
19. Attend a lecture
20. Organize your junk drawer
21. Meet new people
22. Try yoga
23. Forgive past mistakes,
your own and others’
24. Walk every day
25. Find a mentor
26. Watch documentaries
27. Learn to do nothing
28. Practice mindfulness
29. Finish what you start
30. Embrace positivity
31. Face your fears
32. Ditch bad habits
33. Attend community events
34. Learn to play an instrument
35. Resurrect delayed dreams
36. Record your memories
37. Try juicing
38. Participate in a race
39. Cut the self-criticism
40. Drink more water
41. Take stretch breaks at work
42. Raise funds for a great cause
43. Get a massage
44. Reconnect with old friends
45. Try a new hairdo
46. Learn CPR
47. Laugh as much as you can
48. Take a self-defense class
49. Grow your vocabulary
50. Get comfortable speaking in public
51. Take more photos
52. Stop worrying about how you look
in photos
53. Reuse and recycle
54. Travel more
55. Discover what motivates you
56. Learn to unplug
57. Build something
58. Start a new tradition
59. Sit outside
60. Visualize the things you want
61. Help people connect
62. Make time for friends
63. Learn to inspire yourself
64. Spend quality time with your family
65. Polish your writing skills
66. Refresh your wardrobe
67. Step out of your comfort zone
68. Write a letter to your children/
grandchildren
69. Get your files in order
70. Play more
71. Explore yourself
72. Celebrate small victories
73. Hang with people who challenge you
74. Safeguard your sleep
75. Identify your life mission
76. Ask for help
77. Let it go
78. Listen to music – or make some
79. Improve your posture
80. Embrace imperfection
81. Sharpen your focus with brain
games and puzzles
82. Listen to hear
83. Pay it forward
84. Practice acts of random kindness
85. Learn to change your mood
86. Pay attention to your body’s cues
87. Compliment strangers
88. Study nutrition
89. Paint, draw, or sculpt something
90. Brush up your math skills
91. Evaluate your finances and plan
for security
92. Prioritize alone time
93. Toss out expired spices
and condiments
94. Spend time in nature
95. Say “yes” more
96. Say “no” more
97. Breathe deeply
98. Quit procrastinating
99. Be yourself and love it
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.