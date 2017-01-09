At the beginning of a new year sometimes we all need a little motivation and direction on which way to turn. Here’s 99 ways to better yourself to give you little snippets of inspiration all year ’round.

1. Take a class

2. Learn a language

3. Plant a garden

4. Try Meatless Mondays

5. Join a club

6. Read great books

7. Try a new craft

8. Pick up a new hobby

9. Clean out your closets

10. Volunteer

11. Start a journal

12. Try a new recipe once a month

13. Taste a new fruit

14. Dance

15. List your blessings

16. Write down your goals

17. Eat more veggies

18. Visit a museum

19. Attend a lecture

20. Organize your junk drawer

21. Meet new people

22. Try yoga

23. Forgive past mistakes,

your own and others’

24. Walk every day

25. Find a mentor

26. Watch documentaries

27. Learn to do nothing

28. Practice mindfulness

29. Finish what you start

30. Embrace positivity

31. Face your fears

32. Ditch bad habits

33. Attend community events

34. Learn to play an instrument

35. Resurrect delayed dreams

36. Record your memories

37. Try juicing

38. Participate in a race

39. Cut the self-criticism

40. Drink more water

41. Take stretch breaks at work

42. Raise funds for a great cause

43. Get a massage

44. Reconnect with old friends

45. Try a new hairdo

46. Learn CPR

47. Laugh as much as you can

48. Take a self-defense class

49. Grow your vocabulary

50. Get comfortable speaking in public

51. Take more photos

52. Stop worrying about how you look

in photos

53. Reuse and recycle

54. Travel more

55. Discover what motivates you

56. Learn to unplug

57. Build something

58. Start a new tradition

59. Sit outside

60. Visualize the things you want

61. Help people connect

62. Make time for friends

63. Learn to inspire yourself

64. Spend quality time with your family

65. Polish your writing skills

66. Refresh your wardrobe

67. Step out of your comfort zone

68. Write a letter to your children/

grandchildren

69. Get your files in order

70. Play more

71. Explore yourself

72. Celebrate small victories

73. Hang with people who challenge you

74. Safeguard your sleep

75. Identify your life mission

76. Ask for help

77. Let it go

78. Listen to music – or make some

79. Improve your posture

80. Embrace imperfection

81. Sharpen your focus with brain

games and puzzles

82. Listen to hear

83. Pay it forward

84. Practice acts of random kindness

85. Learn to change your mood

86. Pay attention to your body’s cues

87. Compliment strangers

88. Study nutrition

89. Paint, draw, or sculpt something

90. Brush up your math skills

91. Evaluate your finances and plan

for security

92. Prioritize alone time

93. Toss out expired spices

and condiments

94. Spend time in nature

95. Say “yes” more

96. Say “no” more

97. Breathe deeply

98. Quit procrastinating

99. Be yourself and love it

