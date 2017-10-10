9 beauty brands supporting women

When you want to make a purchase, knowing that the beauty brand you’re buying from turns around and donates to a cause or organization you believe in makes the deal that much sweeter. Here are some of the beauty brands that give back to causes that affect women and girls directly.

Tatcha is a skin care line with roots in Japan and the United States. Their products are designed to be gentle and safe while achieving results. Each full-size skin care purchase from this brand results in a donation to the Room to Read Girls’ Education

Thrive Causemetics gives a product to a woman going through cancer treatment or healing from domestic violence for each item purchased. Try the Kristy Faux Lash Set ($38.00) for definition, length, and curl, and another woman out there will feel more beautiful during a tough time in her life.

Clove + Hallow prides itself on being a clean, ethical company that gives back to the community, and 15 percent of the proceeds from sales of their Lip Crème in the Psych shade goes to the Georgia chapter of Mental Health of America. The lipstick ($20.00), is 91 percent natural and 24 percent organic. Psych is a deep, plummy-red.

Givescent, as you can probably guess by the name, is a fragrance company. The company donates money to Women for Women International, which supports female survivors of war. Recipients of these funds get help with direct aid, education, job skills training, small business development, and more, in order to achieve a more stable, independent, and peaceful lifestyle. Try the GIVESCENT Signature 5ml Roll-on Bottle ($49.00) for a touch of Italy (citrus and vanilla).

Mary Kay’s Beauty That Counts® program donates money to causes that support women and children (women’s shelters and survivors of domestic abuse). It runs from mid-May to mid-August annually and a percentage of the proceeds from a different limited edition item each year goes to charitable organizations. The Mary Kay Foundation also helps fund research on cancers that affect women. Check with your local Mary Kay representative to find out about these products as they come out.

Yllo donates 10 percent of each purchase to Girls Not Brides, which strives to end child marriage by empowering girls with training and skills, raising awareness of the harm child marriage can do, promoting discussions between activists and community leaders, and asking the government to raise the legal age that girls can be married. Try the Turmeric Scrub ($24.95) to neutralize redness, even skin tone, exfoliate, and soften the skin.

Philosophy donates one percent of all US net product sales to the Hope and Grace Fund, which supports women’s mental health and well-being. This money is used to prevent and treat mental illness, provide a support network for women with mental illness, and empower women via community-based programs. Try the Amazing Grace fragrance ($18.00), with its notes of bergamot, muguet blossoms, and musk.

Honest Beauty, created by Jessica Alba, supports Code.org, which offers AP level computer science classes to girls online and in classrooms so they’re inspired and prepared to be leaders in technology. Honest Beauty also provides access to safe products to those in need. Try an eyeshadow trio ($25.00). There are six palettes to choose from.

Julep works with Habitat for Humanity, the Malala Fund, and Dignity for Divas. In their work with Habitat for Humanity, they recruit and train women to build homes for families. With the Malala Fund, Julep donates 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of a signature Malala color to help educate women across the planet. For Dignity for Divas, Julep helps gather and supply homeless women in need with personal care survival kits. Try the signature Malala color ($14.00) or the So Plush Ultra-Hydrating Lip Gloss ($19.00).

If you’re going to buy beauty products anyway, why not make your dollars go further by supporting a company that in turn supports women and girls in education, empowerment, and/or health? From nail polish to fragrance, there are all types of beauty products and companies that give back.

Comments

comments