The Peachtree City Running Club is proud to co-host the 8th Annual All American 5K/10K Run/Walk/Phantom race this year on Saturday, May 27th. This event has been a tremendous success over the past seven years and we are proud to sponsor the race along with the American Legion Peachtree City Post 50. This year’s race will have a high tech shirt that will be limited to the first five hundred entrants.

The American Legion is the oldest veteran’s group in the United States. The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest veteran’s service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.

Peachtree City boasts one of the largest and most active posts within Georgia, with over 350 members. Virtually 100% of the funds collected by the post are used to support community programs throughout the year. Here are some of the many programs they support:

Veteran’s Assistance

Boys and Girls State/Nation: Among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high-school students.

Healing 4 Heroes: A Peachtree City based organization that trains and provides service dogs to wounded Veterans.

Horses and Warriors: An equestrian based rehabilitation program dedicated to helping wounded Veterans.

Oratorical Contest: The Oratorical Contest presents participants with an academic speaking challenge that teaches important leadership qualities and the history of our nation’s laws

Scholarships: The American Legion offers a number of scholarships and other resources to assist young people in their pursuit of higher education.

These are just a few of the community activities that the American Legion Peachtree City Post is involved in. The post also supports and participates in the annual Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day Ceremonies held at City Hall. Last year the Peachtree City post was able to sponsor 9 high school students to Boys State.

In order to continue supporting our community and our veterans, we are seeking runners, joggers, and walkers for the All American 5K/10K. All proceeds will be used to support community activities.

To obtain an application for the All American 5K/10K, log on to the Peachtree City Running Club web site at www.ptcrc.com. If you have questions, please call Race Director Leigh Blood at 404-775-9697 or email at or RoadRunnerA4@Att.net

