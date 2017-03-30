8 ways to own maternity style

As all moms know, being pregnant can feel exciting and also a bit overwhelming at times. As a pregnant woman, your doctor may recommend giving up certain foods and activities, but there’s no reason to sacrifice your style. Although your body is constantly changing, there are plenty of ways to stay on-trend (and comfortable) throughout every trimester. Whether you’ve just begun this exciting journey or you’ve been basking in the baby glow for several months, keep reading for 8 tips on how to dress your baby bump with style.

Necklines: If you don’t feel like flaunting your bump during the first and second trimester, try experimenting with various necklines to keep the attention up and away from your midsection. Modest v-necks create a classic, modern, and sexy style while accentuating your chest. Scoop and boat necklines are also good choice for pregnant women because they frame the face and elongate the neck. If you have never had cleavage before becoming pregnant, now’s the time to show off with a curvy sweetheart neckline.

Bigger isn’t Better: It’s normal to feel like you need to go up a size or two in order to cover your growing belly. However, purchasing big, baggy clothes will only make you look… well, frumpy. Instead, choose clothing that will accentuate your assets and show off your growing bump. Instead of raiding your husband’s button-up shirts, reach for a solid colored dress or top with ruched details, or a long, patterned tank to wear under a cute cardigan. A classic jersey-knit midi dress with a scoop neck is a go-to for pregnant women because it’s easy to wear with layers, and it’s stretchy enough to wear for multiple months.

Lycra: By your second trimester, you may want to start proudly flaunting your belly. Lycra dresses are perfect for this timeframe because the stretchy, comfortable fabric will hug your curves in all the right places. The most flattering dress style for a baby bump is a wrap dress, since it creates a v-neck shape and wraps snuggly around your hips. Plus, there are no annoying buttons or zippers.

Colors: Many women stick to wearing navy or black while pregnant because they believe the dark colors will make them look thinner. This may be true, but you don’t give up bright hues just because you’re pregnant! Wearing colors that fatter your skin tone will flatter your body, no matter what your size. For example, a cute solid-colored dress or tunic-style blouse will add a pop of color, while visually separating your bust from bump. If you are aiming to mask your tummy, choose color-blocked pieces that strategically have the darker color over your mid-section, and the lighter hue closer to your face. Light-to-dark ombre patterns have the same effect.

Prints & Patterns: During the early months of pregnancy, prints and patterns can be used as camouflage. As your belly grows, prints reflected along your vertical axis will take the focus away from weight gain. For example, look for symmetrical designs that have a floral pattern on each side from your shoulders to your hip, and a solid color in the middle section. When you enter into your second and third trimesters, look for small, subtle patterns to add detail and interest, without seeming too boisterous.

Accessories: It’s a fact: accessorizing will make you look 400% more put together. Pregnancy’s not the time to skimp on jewelry, handbags, and shoes; every cute addition to your outfit will enhance your overall look. Choose jewelry that compliments your outfit while adding a touch of color and sparkle. An interesting clutch or bag, in addition to patterned d’orsay flats will have everyone thinking you look chic no matter how big you may feel.

Maxi-Dresses: A sweeping maxi dress will keep you cool during the warm summer months to come, while visually elongating your baby bump. Select a dress that has a v-neck and cinches just above your bump. Stay on-trend by selecting a bohemian or large floral pattern, or else go solid with one of the season’s most popular hues: leaf green, royal blue, or fuchsia. Add a pair of tie-up flats, a cropped denim jacket, and a cute clutch for an easy go-to outfit.

Denim: Wondering what to splurge on in the maternity department? A fabulous pair of denim jeans. A pair of nice-fitting, non-sagging, classic denim jeans will make you look and feel like a fashion diva. Although a great pair of maternity jeans can be expensive (typically in the $150-$175 range), it’s an investment that’s worth every penny. Whether you get under-belly jeans, or full-belly jeans, make sure you choose one with a super comfortable wide waistband.

Just because you are pregnant, doesn’t mean you have to dress drab or give up your style. With just a little planning, you will be able to create stylish outfits that will make you look and feel like a goddess.

