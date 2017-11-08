770-Tree-Guy is Fayette County’s only tree service with a Certified Arborist

Sponsored Feature

770-Tree-Guy is a full-service tree pruning, removal, and arborist services company, and the only one operated by an ISA Certified Arborist. Owner Aaron Capannelli has more than 14 years of experience, including six in Fayette County, and can also offer Tree Risk Assessments and consultations for area home and business owners.

Most people know that caring for their trees is an important part of owning property – and that not all tree companies are created equal. In fact, there’s an entire organization – the International Society of Arboriculture – dedicated to promoting professionalism among practitioners. Aaron Capannelli, the owner of 770-Tree-Guy, runs the only tree service owned and operated by an ISA Certified Arborist in Fayette.

“We’re true professionals,” Aaron says. “And we’re serious about our profession. The ISA Certification is proof of that.”

To earn certification, individuals must have a combination of education and experience, must pass a stringent examination, and must agree to follow a strict code of ethics.

“Working with trees properly requires a lot of knowledge and experience,” Aaron explains. “There’s a right way to remove trees so that everyone involved is safe and the client’s property is protected. There’s a right way to prune trees; climbing a tree with spikes to prune the upper branches does the tree more harm than good. And there’s a right way to run a business: with solid practices, licensing and insurance, and a commitment to customer service. That’s how we operate.”

In addition to pruning, removal, and stump grinding, 770-Tree-Guy can also handle root excavation and being TRAQ qualified, can offer professional Tree Risk Assessments. Plus, since Aaron is an ISA Certified Arborist, he can help clients set up approved tree preservation zones. They are quite used to working with storm damage and coordinating with clients’ insurance companies. His brother, Michael, serves as a crew foreman, so someone from the family is always on site to ensure every job meets Aaron’s high standards.

“We have a five-star service guarantee because complete customer satisfaction is our top priority,” says Aaron. “We have 58 five-star reviews on Google and we’ve worked hard for those. We use only the best equipment and follow strict safety procedures. Our clean-up work is impeccable. Our goal is to make every customer happy at every step of the process.”

Fayette’s only tree service owned and operated by an ISA Certified Arborist

Pruning, removal, storm damage, Tree Risk Assessments, and consultation

Locally owned and operated family business

14 years’ experience, 6 in business in FayetteFully insured with workman’s compensation and licensed

Fully insured with workman’s compensation and licensed

Crane and aerial life equipment and proper safety procedures

Satisfaction guaranteed

Comments

comments