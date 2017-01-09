7 inspiring fashion resolutions

The typical New Year’s resolution list includes items such as calculating the perfect work-life balance, committing to lose 10 pounds by spring, and perhaps slightly editing your closet. However, jotting down a half-hearted promise to “add more color” to your wardrobe or “get those pants tailored,” isn’t taking advantage of the opportunity that fashion offers us on a daily basis. Keep reading for seven ways to re-connect with your inner fashionista as you ring in the New Year.

1. Look in unexpected places.

Some of the most beloved (and highly complimented) pieces are found in the most unexpected places. Curating a closet isn’t an easy task, and including stores outside your normal realm can make the process seem overwhelming. However, including new sources such as antique stores, sample sales, the men’s department, one-of-a-kind boutiques, thrift shops, and even garage sales will bring a unique dimension to your wardrobe. Developing an “eye for style” – wherever you are – takes time and patience, but the end result is worth it.

2. Find new inspiration.

If you’ve ever had a brainstorming session with co-workers or friends, you’ve witnessed the value of creative synergy. As with many other aspects of life, fashion doesn’t always require you to re-invent the wheel. Especially with the vast number of resources available on the internet, there are thousands of fresh outfit ideas at your fingertips. It’s up to you to utilize them! If you haven’t already created a Pinterest board for fashion ideas, hike that to the top of your list.

3. Check something off your fashion bucket list.

Do you have a fashion bucket list? Fashion bucket lists can include anything from finding the perfect wedding dress to attending a fashion show in Paris. It might include getting a custom jewelry piece made to replicate a beloved family heirloom, or sewing a Halloween costume. Let your creative juices flow as you jot down your list of dreams. Don’t worry about how practical or possible each item is, instead focus on how meaningful it is to you.

4. Get messy.

Let go of your rigid, predictable style and tiptoe outside your comfort zone this year. Remind yourself that fashion should be, well…fun! Mindlessly pulling on the same outfits that have been stuffed and re-stuffed into your closet for years may be simpler, but you’re missing out on a world of creativity. Find a style that appeals to you and go for it! Whether it’s preppy, glam, or goth, try something new this year.

5. Make room.

Is your closet is bursting at the seams? If so, it’s time to make some hard decisions. Forget the past negotiations and promises (just one more season, I’ll wear you, I swear!) and resolve to purge. Sometimes hanging on to sentimental misfits or poor purchasing decisions just decreases your motivation to find the right fit for your wardrobe. Like the old saying goes, sometimes you must let things go to make room for better things to come.

6. Kick-start your succession planning.

Heirlooms are rich in history, sentiment, and style. This year, dedicate some thought to which pieces you would like to pass down to the next generation. If you have a daughter, niece, or other special relative, make a succession plan. Make sure garments are professionally cleaned and preserved, and ready for their next owner. If you plan to present an item on an occasion this year (such as milestone birthday or wedding gift), take the time to write a note or include a photo with the keepsake.

7. Make a wildcard purchase.

If you find a piece that speaks to you this year, buy it! Plan to allow yourself at least one guilt-free indulgence. Perhaps it’s an all-leather designer handbag that has perfect detailing, or a chiffon dress that is so light, the hem seems to ebb and flow around your calves as you walk. Resolve to treat yourself when you come face-to-face with that one piece that makes your heart flutter.

With a new year upon us, it’s the perfect time to set your sights on your dreams for the future. True fashion resolutions remind us how important it is to nurture our desire for creativity and self-expression, and utilize fashion to its fullest extent—as a daily canvas to showcase your personality, a path to discover your personal preferences, and an avenue to express your uniqueness.

