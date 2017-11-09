Whether you’re going to parties, just trying to make it through all the end-of-the-year everyday demands, or like to experiment with new colors and techniques with the changing of the seasons, here are 6 fall makeup looks for the holidays and beyond!

Red Everywhere

If you’re not one to shy away from makeup, you can play up your eyes and lips at the same time. Choose your favorite red lip shade, from cherry to burgundy, but make sure it’s glossy. On your eyes, apply a shadow that matches your skin tone from lash line to brow. Use a reddish-brown a couple of shades darker in the crease and blend it up and out with a fluffy, domed brush. Dip that same brush into a deep burgundy, red, raspberry or bronze and apply it to the outer V. Line the lower lashes with the crease shade. Black liner, mascara, and a light dusting of blush along the cheekbones finish the look. Try the Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette ($42.00, Sephora) for a selection of reds, pinks, and browns.

Intense Gray Smoke

A smoky eye is always an option for evenings out, and the holidays are no different. Apply a matte shadow that matches your skin tone from lash line to brow, then apply a thick line of black kohl liner or shadow and blend up and out. Use a medium gray (shimmer optional) just above that, blending into and just above the crease with a fluffy dome-shaped brush. Line the outer half of the lower lash line with the black liner and lightly smudge it out. Using a pencil brush, take the same gray shadow and run it along the edge of that line. Finish off with deep black volumizing mascara. Try the Urban Decay Smoky Palette ($27.00, Urban Decay).

Option 1: Add a metallic copper or rose gold shadow (like NYX Prismatic Eyeshadow in Fireball or Golden Peach, available at Ulta for $5.99 each) to the middle of your lid. Shade the inner and outer corners gray, leaving the middle blank, then fill in with the metallic shade and blend on each side.

Option 2: Lighten up for daytime with a lighter gray on the outer half of the lid and a shimmering champagne (like Stila Kitten, $18.00, Sephora) on the inside half of the lid, then pat barely-there raspberry lipstick onto your lips with your finger.

Smudgy Mod Liner

If you’ve already mastered the winged liner look, this one’s a cinch. Grab a black pencil that’s smudgeable before it sets, like the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil ($20.00, Sephora). Trace your upper lash line, flick the line up at the outer edge, and then use a cotton swab or small, stiff shadow brush to blur the edges. Drag some of the colors to the outer edge of the lower lashes.

Rose Gold and Burgundy

Choose a creamy burgundy lipstick and make that the focal point of your look. Try Maybelline Color Sensational® Creamy Matte Lipstick in Burgundy Blush ($7.49, drugstores). Then highlight the lids with rose gold shadow, subtle black liner, and a lengthening mascara.

Option: Use wine or burgundy shadow on the lids. Pack on the color at the lash line and then diffuse the color up and out. Use a nude gloss on your lips. A hint of rose gold gloss or even a sheer, shimmering shadow smudged onto the middle of your bottom lip will make them look full.

Like an Angel

Look like the ethereal kind of angel, not necessarily Victoria’s Secret kind. Use a hint of pink on eyes, lips, and cheeks, and finish with mascara. For a 3-in-1 product, try the Ilia Multi-Stick in Tenderly ($34.00, Sephora). Use a satin-finish foundation to even out the skin tone and spot treat with concealer if necessary. Highlighting cheekbones with an opalescent powder is optional.

Option: Choose nude lip and cheek colors and just focus on your skin and brows for a minimalist look that will look like you just woke up gorgeous.

Bronze and Glowing

Bronzer’s all it takes. Use a large, fluffy brush to apply your favorite bronzer to cheeks, nose, and temples, then go in with a smaller one to apply the same color to the eyelids. A hint of tinted lip balm, one coat of subtle mascara, and a casual hairstyle will have you looking like you’ve been rushing around in the crisp air.

Don’t be afraid to take advantage of some of the deeper, bolder shades of fall and winter, but also don’t underestimate the beauty of a fresh, lit-from-within look. Either can work during the holiday season.

