5 young makeup artists on the rise

Have you ever seen a celebrity photo or video and wondered how to copy their makeup look or wondered what products they used? Social media and blogs make it easier than ever to perfect your own application skills and determine exactly which products you need. If you don’t want to go to the beauty counter but don’t trust the swatches online (which can be seriously lacking sometimes!), keeping your eye on makeup artists and their work online can send you in the right direction.

Lisa Eldridge

Lisa Eldridge of LisaEldridge.com and LisaEldridgeDotCom on YouTube is a celebrity makeup artist from the United Kingdom, and she somehow manages to make the most stunning looks seem easy enough for the average woman to copy. Her YouTube channel has playlists like Everyday Makeup; Vintage Looks, Icons, and Makeup History; Basics; Looks Created for Covers and the Red Carpet; Party Looks; and Photo Shoots, TV, and Fashion Shows. Though she clearly has extensive makeup knowledge and skills she’s perfected over the years, she doesn’t make anything seem overly complicated. She does the makeup on her own face for some videos, but she also gives guests makeovers so viewers can see the makeup on a variety of face shapes, skin tones, and features on her channel.

Pixiwoo

Pixiwoo is a British team of two sisters who share makeup video tutorials on beauty basics, party makeup, celebrity makeup recreations (which includes modern day looks, historical looks, movies, magazine covers, etc.), and Halloween makeup. While they mostly apply the makeup to themselves, they do have a playlist on YouTube where they apply makeup on other faces. Check out Pixiwoo.com and Pixiwoo on YouTube. If you like the Real Techniques® line of brushes and makeup sponges (sold at Ulta, Publix, Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, and Walgreens) you’re already a Pixiwoo fan.

Makeup Geek

Makeup Geek started on YouTube but has created a makeup empire, complete with a popular makeup line with an extensive range of colors and finishes (plus brushes), as well as a website where a variety of makeup artists and enthusiasts share their photo and video makeup tutorials. She offers inspiration and education on MakeupGeek.com and on the Makeup Geek YouTube channel.

Wayne Goss

Wayne Goss, or GossMakeupArtist on YouTube, keeps things simple and gets straight to the point. You can get tips on creating a smoky eye, learn to apply eyeshadow for your eye shape, get a laugh when it comes to beauty trends he deems ridiculous, learn when to contour and when to skip it, watch product reviews, and see the latest beauty trends in action. His tutorials and reviews are usually fairly short (under 10 minutes) so they’re perfect when you only have a few minutes to kill but need to learn how to do something beauty-related or find out more about how a specific product performs. He also has his own line of makeup brushes at Beautylish.com/b/wayne-goss.

Robin Black

Robin Black of BeautyIsBoring.com and @beautyisboring_ on Instagram provides gorgeous makeup pictures and then lists which products were used to create the look. The Faces section and Instagram account won’t always provide much in the way of application tips, but the Videos tab on the site contains quick tutorials you can follow when you have more time.

For beauty breakdowns from a variety of makeup artists visit Makeup411.com. Here, celebrity makeup artists break down the looks from a wide range of movies, music videos, magazine photoshoots, and more. If you’ve seen a look in the media you would love to recreate, you may be able to find it here and get the rundown on the products used and techniques applied.

Makeup is meant to be fun and feature-enhancing. Sometimes it’s easy to get self-conscious and wonder if you’re doing something right, or sometimes you may want to do something specific (a historical or costume look, for example) but have no clue where to start. Watching a tutorial or just having a finished face to look at while you scope out the list of products used can make a big difference in your confidence in application, color choice, and technique. Once you check out enough blog posts and videos from the pros who make makeup feel approachable instead of complicated, you’ll be able to mix and match techniques and colors to create your own unique makeup looks.

