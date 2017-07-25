4 simple office hairstyles for work

When it’s hot outside, taking a break from drying and straightening your hair only to leave it completely down and prone to the effects of humidity might be the a welcome change. These hairstyles won’t take you more than a few minutes to complete, so you may even be able to sleep in a few extra minutes.

Low Topsy Roll

Remember the topsy-tail craze in the 90s? Try an updated (and arguably more sophisticated!) version for the office. Make your low ponytail, secure it, then tug the hair tie down a bit so you can make a hole in the hair around the nape of your neck. If you’re an old pro at the topsy-tail style, you’ll know the next step—take the ends up and flip them through the hole, then tug the ponytail down. In this case, though, you’re not stopping there. Flip the ends through one more time. Once you have the pulled the ends through twice, pull the tail up again and wrap the ends around your index finger at the base of your neck. Tuck the rolled hair into the “nest” the twists have created, then secure it with bobby pins.

Side Almost-French Braid

Even if your hair is short enough to always be off your neck, you may get a little relief from the heat and its styling demands if you pull the front section of your hair away from your face. Securing one or both sides near the ears with small barrettes is always an option, but if you’re looking for something cute and functional, a small braid will get you there (plus, it works with straight, wavy, or curly hair).

Part your hair on one side and gather a two-inch section just above the arch of your eyebrow on the side with more hair. Split that section into three, then cross the bottom one over the middle, then the top one over the middle. Do not add hair to the bottom section before crossing it over the middle section, but do add more from the top section each time as you work your way back. Braid your hair back along the side of your head until you pass your ear, then pin the ends into place with two crisscrossed bobby pins.

Half-up with Volume and a Twist

This style is perfect for ladies with medium-length hair. First, pull the front and sides section up, leaving a few face-framing pieces down. Tease the underside of the section you’ve pulled up at the crown. Give the section a half-twist (so it looks a bit like the twist you get from a French twist, but smaller), push it up to increase the volume on top, and pin it into place. If you have a few extra minutes, add some loose waves to your hair with a curling iron.

Twist and Knot

You can use this technique for all of your hair or treat it as a half-updo. Pull the section of hair you want to use (all of it or just the section around your face) into a high ponytail. Divide that into two sections and clip one out of the way. Divide the remaining section into two sections again, then twist those separately. Take the twists and wrap them around one another in the opposite direction until you get to the ends of the hair, almost like you’re braiding but with two sections instead of three, then secure the ends with clear elastics. Wrap the twisted section around the base of the ponytail and pin it into place, making sure to tuck the ends in. Repeat on

the other side for a gorgeous twisted bun or half-bun.

Break the routine of heat styling your hair if you can, or at least minimize it by using updos that work best on slightly dirty hair or skipping the dryer because your natural texture works so well with some of these styles. These hairstyles will keep your hair from sticking to your face and in some cases, even keep them off your neck. They look professional and polished without a lot of time and effort, plus they complement minimal makeup. Visual interest in your hair means you can go simpler on the makeup and still look put-together.

