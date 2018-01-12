How to achieve resolution resets

Every day I drink a cup of coffee out of one of two mugs: either one with my initial or one with a Life is Good reminder. After finishing my coffee, I stand at the sink, rinse the cup and set it aside on a dishtowel. From my kitchen window, I look at this tiny owl statue that sits in the garden outside. He stares back. He meets me every morning with the same knowing look every day. Imagine that. An owl with a wise stare that never changes.

We all have our little duties and habits in the day-to-day living. Make breakfast. Go to work. Walk the dog. Scrub the toilet. Just underneath, though, like the pulse of bass you hear from the neighbor’s garage band, there is this whole other internal beat to living.

The stare from my owl garden statue, it gives me pause. I use my garden owl as my internal radar, a check-in with my voice, the quiet moment of acknowledging my internal rhythm, my sound, and my conversation with God.

I want more margins where the sacred moments of juicy living intersect with the day- to -day routine life. I want to take the time to express gratitude for sweet peppers and gourmet cheese, glasses clinking with my husband, celebrating the end of another day. I want to pay attention to the smell of clean towels fresh out of the dryer and still remember to clean the dryer vent.

I want to exercise because it is fun, not because some magazine shamed me into believing that I’m less than perfect unless I look like one of their images. And I don’t want to feel like I have to prove anything to anyone except to myself. I want to own my wrinkles as part of who I am and not care that I look over 50.

These are notes to me out of my journal. When writing my goals for the New Year, I like to document my gratitude for the big and small events of daily living. I need to chat with God and myself about my frustrations, as well as to admit the need to work on some habits, emphasizing the success of some, and creating systems for improving the others.

I like New Year’s resolutions. To me, they are nothing more than a business plan for life for the current year. But unlike a business, I am a human. And my business of living means to share joy, sorrow and lots of conversations and adventures with those I love.

I cannot operate as a smartphone. Even smartphones have to be turned off and reset to operate at full capacity. Doesn’t it make sense, that a reset for a human should happen as part of the New Year ‘s resolution process? Wouldn’t it be cool if the whole world shut off for a day and we all uploaded again the next morning, fresh and full of passion and freedom to implement our new resolutions?

Let’s look at the word itself: resolution. A noun that has been in use since the 1400s that Webster’s dictionary says means “a formal expression of opinion or intention made.” Lots of those happen in January. Facebook is full of friends declaring new goals because for some people public declaration is part of their strategy for accountability.

Melissa and Dallas Hartwig, authors of Whole Thirty, the 30-day guide to total health and food freedom insist on declaring when you are going to adhere to The Whole 30 way of living.

The verb form of resolution is “resolving, meaning acting with a course of action, method, or procedure.” To resolve means to be firm in a decision.

As an adjective, a resolution translates as the word, resolute, which is used to describe the firmness of purpose. It can also be mean as an act or process of resolving or separating things into elementary parts, which is my favorite use of the word.

Making resolutions is nothing more than breaking down the parts of life that need work. Separating the issues, pulling each category of life out like a thread in a gorgeous multicolored blanket, then weaving it back to a beautiful quilt of balanced living.

Let’s be resolute in resolving the key threads to a healthy reset, the several “Rs” for a Resolution Reset.

The Rs of a Good Reset

RADAR

I like to give time and space to my inner radar, my voice, which used to be hard for me, and I expect for many of us. It is much easier sometimes to keep moving, to experience the energy we feel from running around, just shy of burn out, and many times missing our own blessed lives. However, there is a joy and sense of peace waiting for us in the listening. Your radar is the sharp, intuitive lighthouse beckoning you to hone in and listen to yourself and your faith.

For me, my journal and morning coffee is the best place to tune into my radar. I love to make notes, place dreams into writing, and admit on paper to myself my shortcomings, life’s disappointments, and most importantly, my reset, my moving forward. Listening to your radar is not a shame session. It is an, ‘okay, you’ve got this” conversation. It is a quiet coaching session. Space and grace within my journal allow me the needed margin to enhance decision-making, the tiny parts that will make a habit change reality. I need space to think, reflect, to list, doodle, to create strategies for goal implementation.

REGRETS

When separating the threads in my reset, one of the apparent issues was time management. To make individual goals happen, there needed to be some adjustments. Some things had to go. Regretfully, I could see that there are only 24 hours in a day. I want 48 hours in a day. I want to do it all. However, to do what I determined most important this year, some things had to be set aside. Saying no, to some things I may regret. I may miss a great adventure, but I must spend more time in specific areas to make my determined goals achievable. I am working towards a reward versus experiencing the regret.

RESENTMENTS

When prioritizing time commitments, it is essential to evaluate the full commitment to yourself and the ramifications to your family, before accepting. If one agrees to take on a new role, or additional duties too quickly and other areas of life suffer, then everyone suffers, and resentment grows like black mold in a flooded basement. Saying no saves heartache for you, and the people you love and the people you serve.

REIMAGINE

Reimagine your average day the way it would roll if all systems, habits, and commitments worked together. Focus on the vision. Imagine yourself journaling for next years “Reset” after you have achieved your 2018 goals. Exercise self- care, valuing your body, your mind and your time, living as a human.

Let’s set goals like a human, learn how to work like a human, love like a human, and treat ourselves with compassion and care, while nurturing others along their human journey.

Cheers fellow humans, it is 2018.

#reset #noregrets #trustyourradar

