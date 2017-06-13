4 easy resistance band workouts

If you are looking for a simple, inexpensive workout that can be completed in a small space, look no further than the resistance band. Resistance bands are an often overlooked piece of equipment that can offer an amazing strength training workout. For less than $10, you can purchase a resistance band and be on your way to a stronger, more toned physique.

Here are some simple exercises that can be done in a small area with a resistance band as your only piece of equipment. After you have mastered these exercises, there are many more options. A quick Google or Pinterest search will open your eyes to the versatility that the resistance band has to offer.

Overhead Triceps Extension Lunge

From a lunge position, place the resistance band under your back foot. With arms overhead, choke up on the band until you feel a moderate amount of tension. Start with elbows at a 90-degree angle and then extend the arms upwards, stretching the band. Return arms to a 90-degree angle. Repeat 8 times for 4 sets. Switch the lead foot on your lunge for third and fourth sets.

Wide Grip Rotation

Fold the band over, doubling it, and extend arms in front. Pull out on the band just until you feel tension. Keeping the tension on the band rotate arms from a horizontal position to a vertical position, then back to a horizontal position. This exercise should be done slowly. Keeping the band just barely stretched is the most important part. Continue the stretch and rotation for 30 seconds, with a 15-second break. Repeat three times.

Front Raise Lunge

Lunge with left foot in the back and place band under back foot. Take the other end of the band in your left hand. Extend arm straight out front and then return to starting position. Repeat this motion eight times, for two sets and then switch sides and do two more sets of eight reps. If you find that the exercise is to easy, choke up on the band. This move will shorten the band and make the resistance stronger, giving you a more intense workout.

Squat & Leg Lift

Stand on band with feet shoulder distance apart. Hold one end of the band in each hand. Squat down and back up, then lift one leg out to the side. Repeat squat and lift other leg. Squat and lift 10 times. Repeat for 3 sets.

