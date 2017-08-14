36 Tips from Successful Fayette Women

Some of Fayette County’s most successful women shared the “Secrets of Our Success” in a panel discussion at Fayette Woman LIVE earlier this year. Moderated by Dr. Adrienne Johnson, retired Coca Cola executive, founder of Infinity Global Connections and former Fayette Woman cover girl, the panel shared their top tips for succeeding in business and life.

We’re pleased to share their sage advice this month with readers who may not have been able to hear this fascinating and helpful discussion.

Tameca White

Fayette County Clerk

Get a mentor. Accept “other duties as assigned” with an open mind. Never give up. Learn the job you want. Be a mentor. Know that some things will NEVER change. Know that some things WILL change. Know your value. Believe in something bigger than you. Love ALL of you. Accept support. Cry. Frown. Laugh. Smile. LOL (Lots of Love) Reward your success.

Kim Jones

Manager, Belk Department Store, Fayetteville

Have a plan of what success looks like for you. Journal, create a vision board, create a list. Keep score and celebrate when you hit a success! Be healthy and fit. This provides mental clarity and focus as well as increased productivity. Be global. Be able to connect with all people no matter their background. Grow from interacting with people who are different from you. Be flexible and willing to make that power move to get ahead. Be your number one fan. sSelf-promotion is something we struggle with as women. If you don’t believe in yourself and display confidence, no one will believe in you either. Strike a balance. Make sure you include your family when you can. For example, have them attend company sponsored events such as a picnic, fundraiser or 5K. Read and be connected. Be a change agent! Be a lifetime learner! Surround yourself with people who share your goals, positive people who are your advocate and those who will keep you true to your goals. Be open to constructive criticism. Know social graces. Be able to conduct yourself outside of the office environment. Know etiquette and rules of engagement. Dress for success. Walk in the role you want next.

Delores Epps

Retired CEO and Board Chair of Cincinnati-based Quality Associates, Inc.

Always learn from your failures. When you fail, someone or something is trying to get your attention. Do not ignore it. Do not blame someone else until you own up to your own responsibility. Ask for help early and often. Do not wait until you are sinking to ask for help. It might be too late. Keep everyone involved in your progress or lack of progress. Always do what you promise. Your word is the most important possession you own. Respect is earned, it is not bestowed upon you. We are not automatically respected. You earn respect one day at a time by our actions, appearance, commitment, and honesty. You have to work for your success. Nothing is handed to anyone. Even if you have advantages, work is still required. Do not compromise your morals and principles for anything, especially for money. There are times that you will think long and hard about this, but in the end, your principles and morals are a part of your character and integrity. Be available and committed to your customer at all times. Never take a customer for granted. All customers are important – big projects and especially small projects. Remain Relevant. The world is changing so fast that we must change or be left behind. Embrace technology, understand your customer, continually reposition your company or product.

Dr. Adrienne Johnson

Retired executive, Coca Cola

Founder, Global Infinity Connections

Develop an Effective Strategy. Keep your head up. Get in touch and stay in touch with your contacts and connections. Get involved in professional organizations. Secure three things – a mentor, a coach and a sponsor!

