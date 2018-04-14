Should someone you know be a Fayette County 2018 Mother of the Year? Tell us about her!

Winners will be selected from three age categories. Winning moms must be current residents of Fayette County.

The deadline for Fayette County’s annual Mother of the Year Contest, coordinated by The Citizen and Fayette Woman magazine, is midnight on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Valuable prize packages for three winning moms are provided by many businesses and organizations this year, include: Bedazzled Flower Shop, One Magnolia Lane, Gobi Photography, Skin Care at 5th Ave., Kanricks Jewelers, Atlanta Market Furniture and Accessories, Art of Landscape, Salone Di Capelli, Trilogy Health and Wellness Center, City Cafe and Bakery, Smith and Davis Clothing, and Your Pie Peachtree City.

The most important thing to know about this contest is that if you don’t nominate her, your favorite mom can’t win.

Three moms are going to have a very nice Mothers’ Day. Why not yours? To nominate someone for the 2018 Mother of the Year contest, complete this form by midnight on Sunday, April 29.

